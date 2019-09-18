FT subscribers can click here to receive Opening quote by email.

The British government can be forgiven for having other things on its mind right now — and for not wanting to kick up a fuss unless it has to. But after shareholders overwhelmingly approved the sale of aerospace and defence group Cobham to US private equity group Advent earlier this week, the government has finally got around to weighing in on the deal.

Andrea Leadsom, the business secretary, has intervened on national security grounds, it was confirmed this Wednesday morning. The Competition and Markets Authority must now complete an investigation and report back by October 29 (one might think another pretty busy period for the government, coming as it does just two days before Boris Johnson’s “do-or-die” Brexit date). The government took similar action on Inmarsat’s sale to private equity earlier this year.

Earlier this week, a Cobham spokesperson suggested value for money was more important in UK Ministry of Defence procurement decisions than the nationality of the supplier. That may underestimate the sway (Lords and) Ladies can have over British corporate life. Lady Cobham, widow of the son of Cobham’s founder, has been pushing for Ms Leadsom to intervene for more than a month, convinced that it undervalues the recovery under way at the defence group and is against the national interest.

The deal may still go ahead. But this will not be a quick swoop for Advent.

Briefly

Used car dealer Pendragon has ousted its chairman, months after it parted ways with its chief executive after just three months in the job. The group has been grappling with a leadership dilemma at the same time as a downturn in the car market. Non-executive chairman Chris Chambers had stuck the course set by longstanding previous chief executive Trevor Finn, who had run the business since the 1980s. Now Mr Chambers is to be replaced by non-executive Bill Berman, who will take on the chairmanship in an executive capacity. Meanwhile, the company swung to a £129m loss in the half year, compared to a £21m profit for the same period last year as it had to cut its stock of second hand cars. On an underlying basis, the loss was £32m compared to a £28m profit in the first half of 2018. Full-year losses will be at the bottom end of expectations.

Lloyds of London has become more profitable — and more male. The insurance market posted a sharp rise in first-half profits to £2.3bn from £600m the same time last year, as returns on its bond portfolio improved and a crackdown on loss-making business has paid off. It also announced its head of HR was out after five years, the third senior woman to leave its executive team in two years. It now has just one woman left on its executive committee, chief operating officer Jennifer Rigby (who replaced one of the other women who stepped down, Shirine Khoury-Haq).

The Financial Conduct Authority has widened its investigation into Metro Bank’s misreporting scandal, a bond reporting prospectus out on Tuesday reveals. Some senior members of management are now part of the watchdog’s probe, which started in February after the high street challenger bank revealed it had miscategorised risk weightings for large numbers of its loans and did not have enough capital. The timing of the investigation now covers the period from 1 June 2017 to February 26 this year, when Metro reported full-year results and announced plans for a share issue. Read the full story

It is Kingfisher’s last set of results under Véronique Laury. Like-for-like sales are down 1.8 per cent in the first half of the year. with France and B&Q the familiar problems for the DIY group. Pre-tax profits slipped 13 per cent to £245m. Analysts will be expecting plenty of kitchen-sinking at the full-year results once Thierry Garnier has settled in.

Job moves

Stockbroker Cenkos has bumped one of Neil Woodford’s historic allies off its board. Paul Hodges, head of the equity capital markets team and who is known for his decades-long links with Mr Woodford, will stay on at the broker but step down from the board. Head of natural resources, Joe Nally, also steps down from the board but stays on at the company. Cenkos said the moves would ensure it had a smaller board with a majority of non-executive directors in line with good corporate governance.

We’re looking to feature more job moves. If you’re in senior management and moving jobs or you know someone who is, let us know about it at quote@ft.com

Beyond the Square Mile

Climate activists are wasting their time lobbying investors to ditch fossil fuel stocks, according to Bill Gates, the billionaire Microsoft co-founder who is one of the world’s most prominent philanthropists. Those who want to change the world would do better to put their money and energy behind the disruptive technologies that slow carbon emissions and help people adapt to a warming world, Mr Gates told the Financial Times. Read the full interview

Facebook said its proposed Supreme Court-style board, which will rule on the acceptability of content on the site, will include members with controversial views as it tries to appease angry users and politicians and fend off charges of political bias and censorship. Speaking at the unveiling of a charter that will dictate how the independent board is set up and governed, Brent Harris, Facebook’s director of governance and global affairs, said that there would be “people who sit on this board who make a set of people uncomfortable”.

AT&T-owned WarnerMedia has sealed the US streaming rights to The Big Bang Theory for its upcoming HBO Max service, the latest in a series of pricey deals for beloved sitcoms as the streaming wars heat up. The deal will be worth about $500m over five years, according to people familiar with the matter.

Senior managers at China’s state-owned Citic Securities instructed the brokerage CLSA to seek a move from its offices in One Pacific Place, the flagship property in the heart of Hong Kong that bears the name Swire, a former British trading house that has been hit hard by the protests in the city. Read more

Closing quote — essential comment before you go

John Gapper

With his flowing locks and gnomic pronouncements, Adam Neumann has the air of a prophet. But the co-founder of WeWork failed to convert stock market investors, who wanted to know not only that he was trustworthy but that that his business would outlast him.

Work & Careers

This is the ideal time of year to renew your focus and rethink your career goals. A little refresh now can go a long way, writes Elizabeth Uviebinené.

