Google set to change free access to news sites

Google is expected to end a policy that allows users to breach newspaper paywalls to read articles for free, but media groups remain concerned about the control they have over content indexed by Google and the prominence it is given in search results.

Google’s “first click free” policy allows users to access a limited number of subscription-only articles without a login, a practice that has been described as “toxic” by publishers such as Germany’s Axel Springer and News Corp, which publishes the Wall Street Journal and the UK’s Times.

“If you don’t sign up for ‘first click free’, you virtually disappear from a search. And given the power of that Google platform, that is disadvantaging premium content of great provenance,” said Robert Thomson, chief executive of News Corp, at an event in New York on Wednesday. “[T]here are many things to be negotiated, but . . . Google has indicated to us that they’ll bring ‘first click free’ to an end. That will fundamentally change the content ecosystem.”

Subscription access to content is proving a key alternative business model for media groups that have been suffering as online advertising continues to be sucked away by Facebook and Google.

“There’s growing understanding from Google and Facebook that quality journalism needs to be sustained and it’s going to require more than an advertising-based business model,” said the publisher of a major subscription news site, who asked not to be named.

“There’s potentially a material benefit for subscription models if ‘first click free’ disappears or we get to manage it. This needs to be combined with a sufficient presence in search results.”

Improving relationships with the big news publishers has become a top priority, filtering straight from Google’s chief executive Sundar Pichai, according to sources close to Google. “We are always evaluating our policies but we don’t have anything to announce at this stage,” said Peter Barron, head of communications and public affairs for Google in Europe.

The “first click free” programme became a bone of contention when sites opting out of it, including the Wall Street Journal, felt they were penalised heavily for their non-participation. The journal, for instance, saw a 94 per cent plunge in referrals from Google News in the first five months of 2017.

“Naturally, we are providing that statistic, the 94 per cent fall, to the European Commission, which is rightly investigating Google’s blatant abuse of its search monopoly,” Mr Thomson said at London Tech Week earlier this year.

Ending the programme will ostensibly remove this bias in Google’s opaque ranking system, publishers hope.

Nic Newman, from the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism, said the removal of “first click free” would be a “significant” move, giving paywalled publishers “far more visibility in search which will potentially drive more subs”.

Google and Facebook have faced an outcry from publishers over their digital duopoly in online advertising. They will account for 60 per cent of the US digital advertising market this year, according to the research firm eMarketer.

“Both Google and Facebook have been under enormous pressure to help publishers who are increasingly moving towards reader payments. Digital advertising is not enough to sustain their news operations,” Mr Newman said.

The Silicon Valley companies have begun public efforts to mollify publishers, hastened by a surge in fake news on their platforms. In July, Facebook said it would allow publishers to implement paywalls and redirect readers to their own websites, without sharing revenue with the social media platform.

Meanwhile, Google has launched the Digital News Initiative, an olive branch to co-develop products with the news industry, including promoting subscription-based sites.

“For many years I don’t think we communicated very well or at all . . . with the news industry, and we have been trying to change that,” Madhav Chinnappa, Google’s director of news partnerships in the European region said in a podcast this week. “We are trying to have a dialogue.”