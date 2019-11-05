The men competing to head Spain’s next government vowed to take a tougher line on Catalan separatism in a sometimes unruly debate ahead of what is expected to be a close general election in just five days’ time.

Rivals shouted over each other and displayed a wide variety of props in an all-male debate marked principally by the leaders’ reactions to large scale pro-independence protests in Catalonia.

The debate, the only one in the campaign, is widely seen as a crucial moment in the race, with roughly a third of voters still to make up their minds ahead of the November 10 vote, the fourth general election in four years.

Pedro Sánchez, the Socialist prime minister who triggered the election after failing to win a majority in the outgoing parliament, said he would seek new laws to ban independence referendums and limit the control of regional authorities over state media.

The protests in Catalonia were sparked by jail sentences last month for nine separatist politicians for their roles in an illegal referendum in 2017 and declaration of independence.

The crisis has overshadowed the election season, with the centre-right People’s party and the far-right Vox party claiming that a backlash in much of Spain has boosted their support in the polls.

In Monday’s debate, Pablo Casado, the PP leader who is Mr Sánchez’s main opponent, labelled pro-independence politicians “violent supremacists” and called for a “real government that will put order in Catalonia”.

While Pablo Iglesias, the leader of the radical left Podemos grouping, called for dialogue with Catalan separatists, Santiago Abascal, the Vox leader, demanded that Catalan autonomy be scrapped and separatist parties be classified as criminal organisations.

Recent polls have indicated that Vox could become the third-largest force in parliament, with about 13 per cent of the vote. That compares with ratings of roughly 21 per cent of the vote for the PP, which is recovering from the previous election in April, when it recorded the worst result in its history, and about 27 per cent for the Socialists, below their April tally of 29 per cent.

The surveys also suggest a collapse in support for Ciudadanos, a pro-market party that came close to second place in April’s vote but is now scoring less than 9 per cent.

On Monday, Albert Rivera, Ciudadanos’s leader, came armed with an array of props, including a piece of pavement that he alleged had been thrown at the police during the Catalan protests, a long scroll of parchment detailing the two biggest parties’ “concessions” to Catalan nationalism and a series of photocopies of newspaper front pages.

Mr Sánchez also made a series of announcements, declaring that he would appoint Nadia Calviño, Spain’s economy minister, deputy prime minister, and make it a crime to glorify fascism and the legacy of Francisco Franco, the country’s dictator between 1939 and 1975.

Mr Casado and Mr Rivera called on Mr Sánchez to deny that he would seek the support of separatist parties to form a government, something that the prime minister declined to do.

But he attacked both men for forming several coalitions in Spain’s regions with the backing of Vox.

Mr Iglesias pleaded several times for Mr Sánchez to form a coalition with Podemos- which the Socialists refused to do during the current parliament.