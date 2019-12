Thank you for your help!

Thank you for your wonderful story “The Songbird’s Silence” by Ben Okri (November 30). It made me feel really annoyed.

I am an eco-warrior and I really want to make sure that the world will not get destroyed.

Even when I am older I will always look after our planet and now I know what I have to do to become an even better eco-warrior.

Hendrik Papasavvas (age seven)

Wetherby School,

London W2, UK