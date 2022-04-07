Far-right leader Marine Le Pen has put in an unexpectedly strong showing and looks set to go head to head with Emmanuel Macron in the second round of France’s presidential election. Gideon talks to the FT’s Anne-Sylvaine Chassany and Bruno Cautrès of Sciences Po about the issues French voters care about and what happens next.

Clips: Reuters, HuffPost, France inter

www.ft.com/rachman-review

https://play.acast.com/s/therachmanreview

Want to read more?

French election polls: the race for the presidency

Rightwing presidential candidates’ immigration ‘obsession’ belies reality of modern France

Emmanuel Macron warns he could lose French election to the far right

France votes: Macron’s frontrunner status conceals deep rifts in society

Subscribe to The Rachman Review wherever you get your podcasts - please listen, rate and subscribe.

Presented by Gideon Rachman. Produced by Fiona Symon. Sound design by Jasiu Sigsworth

Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com

See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.