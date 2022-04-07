French presidential election too close to call
Far-right leader Marine Le Pen has put in an unexpectedly strong showing and looks set to go head to head with Emmanuel Macron in the second round of France’s presidential election. Gideon talks to the FT’s Anne-Sylvaine Chassany and Bruno Cautrès of Sciences Po about the issues French voters care about and what happens next.
Clips: Reuters, HuffPost, France inter
Presented by Gideon Rachman. Produced by Fiona Symon. Sound design by Jasiu Sigsworth
