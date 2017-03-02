Poor to be hit hardest by inflation over next five years, IFS warns

Low-income households with children will be the hardest hit by high inflation, slow wage growth and planned changes to taxes and benefits during the next five years, according to a report from the Institute for Fiscal Studies.

Taking into account trends in wages and employment, as well as fiscal policies, the think-tank found that the average household income in the UK will not grow at all during the next two years. By 2021-22, it will be only 4 per cent higher than it is today — a much slower annual growth rate than before the financial crisis, when average household income was growing at an average rate of 2 per cent each year.

Yet the average figures hide considerable disparities within the population. Household income growth has been weak since the financial crisis, but until now those at the bottom of the income scale have fared better than those at the top. However, the IFS said that this pattern is set to reverse during the next five years, leading to rising inequality.

“This sustained slowdown in income is unprecedented in at least the last 60 years,” said Tom Waters, one of the authors of the report. “Even if earnings do much better than expected over the next few years, the long shadow cast by the financial crisis will not have receded.”

On the steps of Downing Street last July, Theresa May pledged that her government would make Britain “a country that works for everyone” and help families who “just about manage” but “worry about the cost of living”.

But there has been limited evidence of this in the government’s policies so far, leading to continued calls for ministers to address the expected squeeze on household living standards.

Chancellor Philip Hammond told MPs on Tuesday that “the [welfare] reforms that we have already legislated for must be delivered, and parliament’s original intent in legislating for those reforms has to be ensured”.

Inflation is expected to near 3 per cent in the next year and wage growth is forecast to grow less quickly, while the government plans to freeze most working-age benefits in cash terms for the next three years. This means working-age households, particularly those receiving means-tested benefits, will experience low or negative income growth over the next few years. The IFS estimates that the incomes of the poorest 15 per cent of households will still be lower in 2021-22 than they were in 2014-15.

Among pensioners, median income will rise twice as quickly as that for the rest of the population. As a result, by 2021-22 the median income of pensioner households, after accounting for housing costs, will be nearly 8 per cent higher than for non-pensioner households, according to the IFS. This compares with 2007-08, when median incomes for pensioners were nearly 10 per cent lower than those of non-pensioners.

The UK economy at a glance A one-stop overview of the key UK economic data, including GDP, inflation and unemployment

Figures released by the Office for National Statistics on Wednesday showed that the share of households in the UK with no one in work has fallen markedly in recent years. The share of children living in a workless household reached 10.7 per cent at the end of 2016, the lowest level since records began in 2004.

This is widely seen as a positive development, but it also means there is less scope for rising employment to lift household incomes in the future. The IFS estimates that 30.3 per cent of children will be living in poverty by 2021-22, reversing the fall in child poverty achieved between 2008-09 and 2015-16.

The IFS report used forecasts for wage and employment growth from the Office for Budget Responsibility, combined with information about planned changes to the tax and benefit system and minimum wage levels to forecast how household incomes will evolve between now and 2021-22.

In response to the IFS report, the Treasury said: “We are taking action to support families with the costs of living by cutting taxes for millions of working people, doubling free childcare for nearly 400,000 working parents and introducing the national living wage — a significant pay rise for the lowest earners.

“More people are now in work than ever before with living standards also forecast to rise over this parliament.”