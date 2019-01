Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

This week's bumper podcast offers listeners the chance to compete against the FT investment experts. Plus FT Money editor Claer Barrett talks to a man who quit his corporate job and took a huge change of career direction. Also on the show is Lindsay Cook, the FT's Money Mentor, on zero per cent credit card deals. And finally, as the Royal Mint launches a new range of collectible coins, we ask if they are ever a good investment.