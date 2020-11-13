1 A high-necked black jumper is my ultimate wardrobe staple, and I can never have enough of them. Acne Studios wool jumper, £360, liberty.co.uk
2 Monochrome and cheeky: enough said. Cold Picnic Muff bathmat, £65, couvertureandthegarbstore.com
3 Because I’ve tried everything else… 90 Second Facial Treatment, Foreo UFO 2 Device, £249
4 The perfect everyday winter boot. In black. Because black will always be the new black. Loewe calfskin Chelsea boots, £495
5 I am forever tying my hair in a messy bun; I’d love to glam it up with this stylish hairpiece. Sophie Bille Brahe Grace Blanc hairpiece, €49
6 I’ve been a fan of Lebanese designer Nada Debs’s work for years, and these knobs would be the best housewarming gift for my new home. Nada Debs mother-of-pearl Maamoul knobs, POA
7 A baby-pink lampshade for the living room: what’s not to love? Hay Bonbon shade, £499, hauslondon.com
8 It’s time to graduate to sleeping in something a little more grown-up. Desmond & Dempsey slip nightie in black Cygnus Swan print, £80
9 If I can’t go to another country any time soon, I’d like to voyage into stylish people’s homes instead. Interior Voyages (Rizzoli), $60
10 Notes of moss, sea, grass and clover… Yum. DS & Durga Tomb of the Eagles scented candle, £60 for 200g, liberty.co.uk
11 I’ve been eyeing Fleet Ilya’s gorgeous harnesses for ages, but I’ll start with this foxy keyring for now... Fleet Ilya fox keyring, £60
12 Most of my favourite YouTube beauty videos use Dr Barbara Sturm products — I’ve got my eye on this serum for my burgeoning pregnancy melasma. Dr Barbara Sturm Brightening Serum, £240
13 I fell in love with CoucouManou’s whimsical furniture on Instagram. This clever side table, with its pop of yellow, is perfect for my coffee cup on top, current read in the middle and issues of HTSI at the bottom. CoucouManou GG shelves, £199
14 I’m so bored with white dining sets, and this colour reminds me of home in Lebanon. Valence stoneware dinner plate, £16 for two, maisonsdumonde.com
15 Since I’ll probably be lugging around a nappy bag more than my regular handbags when my baby arrives in a few months, I might as well go for full-on style. Gucci GG canvas baby changing bag, £1,230
16 I’ve got a majestic rubber plant that deserves its own stand, and this carved number should make it proud. Carved wooden plant stand, £95, anewtribe.co.uk
17 I love this initiative set up to raise funds for rebuilding Lebanon in the wake of the 4 August blast. It’s a marketplace of works donated by artists and creatives (including Arnaud Lajeunie, The Haas Brothers, JW Anderson, M/M Paris…), with all proceeds going directly to NGOs on the ground. beirutrestore.com
18 Made from recycled plastic, this is the perfect excuse never to leave home without a hand sanitiser. Anya Hindmarch I am a Plastic Bag hand sanitiser on strap, £145
