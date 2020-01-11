Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

The contest to succeed Jeremy Corbyn is well underway, with Keir Starmer and Rebecca Long Bailey in poll position. Can any of the other candidates halt their momentum? Who will make it on the ballot paper? Plus, we discuss Ursula von der Leyen’s first encounter with Boris Johnson and how he might tackle alignment in a future trade deal. Presented by Sebastian Payne, with George Parker, Jim Pickard, Robert Shrimsley and Laura Hughes. Produced by Anna Dedhar.

