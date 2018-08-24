Thank you for your help!

© Aijaz Rahi/AP

India floods People are evacuated from a flooded area in Chengannur in the southern state of Kerala, India. About 800,000 people have been displaced and more than 350 have died in the worst flooding in a century.

© Lee Ji-eun/AP

Emotional reunion South Korean Lee Keum-seom, 92, left, greets her North Korean son Ri Sang Chol, 71, during a gathering at the Diamond Mountain resort in North Korea. Dozens of elderly South Koreans crossed the heavily fortified border into North Korea to meet their relatives, many of whom they had not seen since they were separated during the Korean war.

© Craig Ruttle/AP

Guilty plea Michael Cohen, the former personal lawyer of US president Donald Trump, leaves court in New York after reaching a plea agreement. Mr Cohen pleaded guilty to charges including campaign finance fraud stemming from hush money payments to porn actress Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal.

© Dar Yasin/AP

Sprightly bear A brown bear scales a fence at the Octavian Goga High School in the Transylvanian city of Csikszereda, or Miercurea Ciuc, in Romania. The bear, who broke into several homes and killed a goat, was later shot dead by a hunter.

© Mauro Pimentel/AFP/Getty

Venezuelan refugees Members of the Warao tribe, Venezuela’s second-largest indigenous group, prepare food at the Janokoida shelter where they have been taking refuge in the border city of Pacaraima, Roraima State, Brazil

© AP

Hajj climb Pilgrims at the Jabal al-Rahma, the holy mountain at Arafat. More than 2m Muslims made the annual Hajj pilgrimage

© Alexei Druzhinin/EPA

Vlad to be here Russian president Vladimir Putin dances with Austrian foreign minister Karin Kneissl during her wedding to businessman Wolfgang Meilinger in Gamlitz, Austria

© Christian Thompson/EPA

In memory Ghanaians look at a poster on a wall outside the family home of the late Kofi Annan in Kumasi. See more photos from the life of the UN secretary-general and global statesman.

© AFP/Getty

Indigenous jet President Hassan Rouhani sits in the cockpit of the “Kowsar” fighter jet, a fourth-generation model, with “advanced avionics” and multipurpose radar. Iran unveiled the domestic fighter jet at a defence show in Tehran.

© (Free Nazanin Campaign

Warm embrace Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe hugs her daughter Gabriella, in Iran. Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been allowed to leave an Iranian prison for three days.

© Lukas Coch/AAP

Leadership change Malcolm Turnbull speaks during a media conference at Parliament House in Canberra, Australia, a day before his resignation as prime minister

© Brian Lawless/PA

Papal waxwork A wax figure of Pope Francis aboard a newly refurbished 1979 Popemobile passes the GPO on O’Connell Street, Dublin, ahead of the Pope’s visit to Ireland

© Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty

First family US president Donald Trump walks to Air Force One with first lady Melania Trump and their son Barron Trump at the Morristown municipal airport in New Jersey