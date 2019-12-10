FT premium subscribers can click here to receive Trade Secrets by email

We’ve just observed a truly wild week for world trade. France, Brazil and Argentina joined China in Donald Trump’s crosshairs while the US president further unnerved investors saying he might wait until after the 2020 election before ending his spat with Beijing. If you blinked, you would have missed Tokyo locking in a US trade deal in record time.

What caught my attention in Seoul, however, were the staff at my local supermarket shouting “mai yi song yi” — buy one get one free, in Mandarin — in the hope of enticing Chinese customers strolling the confectionery aisles for bargains. As we discuss in today’s note, this is a sign of something important: Beijing is again using carrots, not just in South Korea but also in North Korea, and reminding policymakers in both Seoul and Pyongyang that there is an alternative to the US. Our chart of the day looks at US clothing imports outside China while our “Policy watch” examines the latest developments in the US-Mexico-Canada trade deal (USMCA).

China plays the tourist card with both Koreas

With the hour-by-hour carnage that seems to follow the US president on the world stage, you could be forgiven for missing the fact that Wang Yi, China’s foreign minister, has just made his first trip to South Korea in five years.

The senior statesman’s relatively low-key meetings last week with his South Korean counterpart, Kang Kyung-wha, and later South Korea’s president Moon Jae-in did not result in any major pronouncements. But they have put the spotlight on China’s use of trade to bolster or batter the economies of its closest neighbours.

Over the course of 2016 and 2017, Beijing lashed out at Seoul for deploying a new US missile defence system, leading to boycotts of South Korean products and regulatory crackdowns on South Korean companies.

The damage to the country’s economy was immense. Some companies, including retail group Lotte, were hammered by boycotts and have since turned their backs on the Chinese market completely, switching their focus to south-east Asia.

The China-based businesses of South Korean companies such as Hyundai and Samsung, which were already battling immense pressure from rising local competitors, are today shells of what they once were. Samsung’s smartphones make close to 1 per cent of the Chinese market, down from 20 per cent in 2013, while Hyundai’s vehicle sales in the country fell to 790,000 vehicles last year from 1.1m in 2016. Both companies have downsized their manufacturing operations in China.

The spat also demonstrated that cutting off the flow of its tourists is one of the swiftest ways the Chinese Communist party can, and does, express its displeasure. Tourism operators across South Korea were savaged by a ban on group tours. Chinese visitor numbers nearly halved to 4.2m in 2017 from more than 8m a year earlier.

Governments from London to Wellington, which have come to rely on attracting a share of the 150m Chinese outbound tourists each year, might do well to take notice of this non-tariff barrier Beijing wields.

While the South Korean industry has still not returned to those highs and the ban has not been completely lifted, the situation has turned a corner after the restrictions were eased last year (hence Trade Secrets’ local supermarket experience). The cumulative number of Chinese visitors for 2019 crept back above the 5m mark in October, and is on track for a more than 25 per cent increase this year.

After Mr Wang’s visit to Seoul, South Korean officials cautiously said the two sides had agreed to “completely normalise” relations. What that looks like remains to be seen. But some experts are wary that closer ties between Seoul and Beijing could constrain US influence in the region, potentially undermining Washington’s efforts to use allies such as South Korea, Japan and Taiwan to support its efforts to monitor Chinese military activity and stop the transfer of sensitive technologies to Beijing.

Retail group Lotte is one of the South Korean companies that has switched its focus away from China and towards south-east Asia following Beijing’s boycotts © AFP via Getty Images

At the same time, when it comes to North Korea, tourism also shows that what Beijing taketh away, Beijing can giveth.

Just a few hours’ drive north of the South Korean capital, on the other side of the heavily fortified border dividing the Korean peninsula, Chinese tourism in North Korea is believed to be hitting new records.

Reliable statistics on North Korea are notoriously difficult to come by and China has stopped publishing its own figures for outbound tourists to the country. But South Korean tourism researcher, Kim Han-gyu, estimates the number of Chinese tourists flocking to one of the world’s most reclusive states has this year pushed higher than the 1.2m he calculated last year, and up from 600,000 in 2017. A more conservative assessment from specialist North Korea-focused information service NK News puts the figure at 350,000 this year.

Based on an average spend of $300 to $500 by each visitor — the range used by the different experts — that implies a windfall of somewhere between $105m and $600m for Pyongyang.

Regardless of where they sit on that spread, experts agree that the flow of Chinese tourists is hitting new highs.

Even at the low end, it is a significant hard currency earner in an economy where exports shrunk to $240m last year from $1.8bn in 2017, amid tough sanctions on trade, according to South Korea’s central bank data.

This means that tourism has provided a much-needed respite for Kim Jong Un, just as economic growth is stymied by US-led sanctions aimed at convincing the North Korean leader to stop developing nuclear weapons.

There are clear signs that this is no accident. Tourism operators enjoy the highest possible level of endorsement; in June, Chinese president Xi Jinping included tourism as an area where China would extend its co-operation with North Korea.

Cheong Seong-chang, a North Korea expert at the Sejong Institute, a think-tank, told reporters in Seoul last week that Kim Jong Un had been “successfully” adapting to sanctions, thanks to the support from Beijing.

Charted waters

US clothing importers are dodging the effect of tariffs against China by turning to alternative sources such as Vietnam and Bangladesh.

Policy watch

Chrystia Freeland, Canada’s deputy prime minister, is attending further talks with the US and Mexico on Tuesday over the USMCA trade deal © AP

We had a few options for this week’s Policy Watch. The deadline for the latest round of US tariffs — the so-called List 4B ones — against China on December 15 is fast approaching. There was some hope this wouldn’t go ahead amid expectations that Trump would sign the “phase one” trade deal with China, but that hasn’t happened — yet. Then there’s the crisis at the World Trade Organization, with the terms of two of the Appellate Body judges ending today and the US refusing to replace them. Not to mention the UK election on Thursday and all the implications for trade that might have (we will be analysing this next week when we know the outcome, never fear).

But the most imminent piece of policy is looking like it could be on the USMCA front: the trade deal between the US, Canada and Mexico set to replace Nafta. Chrystia Freeland, Canada’s deputy prime minister, is heading to meetings on Tuesday with the US and Mexico in Mexico City for further talks, and Trump said yesterday that “a lot of strides” had been made in the negotiations. There are now decent hopes the deal could be ratified this week. If it does, that would remove a big source of uncertainty for investors and business over the path of US trade policy under Trump. Read more on this from Trade Secrets’ James Politi here.

The FT editorial board's view: global trade needs an independent referee; Trump must decide if he wants to reform or break the WTO.

Valeo, one of the world's largest car parts suppliers, believes China's car market has bottomed out after a slump that has cast a shadow over the global industry.

GitHub, the world's biggest software development platform, is looking to open a subsidiary in China, as the Chinese government tries to protect its access to key technology from further US sanctions.

