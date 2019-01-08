Logo for FT Alphachat podcast

Alphachat is the conversational podcast about business and economics produced by the Financial Times in New York. Each week, FT hosts and guests delve into a new theme, with more wonkiness, humour and irreverence than you'll find anywhere else

Print this page

A bonus episode from the annual meeting of the American Economic Association in Atlanta this past weekend. Brendan Greeley caught up with Yale economist and Nobel laureate Robert Shiller, who argues that if you want to understand markets you have to understand stories — how they start and how they spread. They talked about the stories driving share prices down in December, about Jim Cramer and about the narrative power of Harriet Beecher Stowe's Uncle Tom's Cabin

Get alerts on Alphachat podcast when a new story is published

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2019. All rights reserved.

Comments have not been enabled for this podcast.

Follow the topics in this podcast