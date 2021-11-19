All the answers here are linked in some way. Once you’ve spotted the link, any you didn’t know the first time around should become easier.

Which Bob Marley song begins “Old pirates, yes, they rob I”?

What’s the only one of the 12 founding clubs of the Football League in 1888 to have won the Premier League?

Which poison smells of bitter almonds?

Which still-existing detective agency was founded in Chicago in 1850?

King Charles I was executed outside which palace?

What is defined as the random, uncontrolled movements of particles in a fluid?

What is America’s biggest intercity bus company?

Which sometimes derogatory term for an intellectual woman derives from an 18th-century discussion group run by Elizabeth Montagu and Elizabeth Vasey?

Washington Square park is in which New York neighbourhood?