This edition features these stories from ft.com

US to demand halt to Nord Stream 2 if Russia invades Ukraine

Johnson under fire for aides’ jokes about ‘party’ that broke Covid rules

Boris Johnson ‘increasingly concerned’ about rapid spread of Omicron

US overtakes EU as biggest financial services export market for Britain

We’d love to hear what you think of this new format. Complete a short survey, or get in touch with us at topstoriestoday@ft.com

See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.