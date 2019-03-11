Elon Musk has reversed course on a plan to close most of Tesla’s retail stores, abandoning a controversial idea that would have forced customers to pay for a car without a test drive or even being able to sit in the vehicle.

Te US electric car company said late on Sunday that it would only close about half the stores it had initially intended. Tesla did not specify how many of its 378 stores were to have been shuttered when it announced the closures less than two weeks ago, and gave no further details of numbers this week.

The rapid about-face will bring a 3 per cent price rise in almost all Tesla vehicles, the company said, only days after a 6 per cent price cut that had been made possible by the planned closings.

The tortuous shifts in retail strategy and pricing come as Mr Musk is struggling to find the right formula that will enable him to reach a much wider market for his company’s Model 3 while at the same time returning the company to profitability.

When announcing the store closure plan, the Tesla chief executive revealed that the company will plunge back into loss this quarter, after finally managing to claw its way into the black in the second half of last year.

The news brought some respite to Tesla’s stock price after a recent retreat, with the shares climbing more than 1 per cent in early trading on Monday. Shares in Tesla dropped 14 per cent in the days after Mr Musk announced that it would lower the base price on its cheapest car to $35,000 and close the stores.

Opening its own stores in high-traffic retail areas, rather than selling through a network of dealers, was one of the innovations that was credited with helping Tesla develop a market for its first electric cars.

However, Mr Musk appeared to dismiss the network with barely a thought on February 28 when he declared: “It’s 2019, people just want to buy things online.”

He claimed that customers would be happy to put down cash for a car without a test drive since they would be able to return the vehicles within seven days if they were unhappy and get a full refund.

The announcement brought warnings that some customers would balk at paying for a vehicle they had not sat in. The closures were meant to help fund price cuts that would bring the cheapest version of the Model 3 down to $35,000, but some customers pay $100,000 or more, with the Model X starting at $88,000 before extras.

Michael Harley, editor at Kelley Blue Book, an auto research report, said reducing Tesla’s physical presence would remove a “layer of badly needed face-to-face customer care”.

Mr Musk said at the time that Tesla would make up for this partly by increasing its vehicle servicing operations, so that customers would not have to wait for attention.

Tesla gave no reason for the change of heart. In a blog post, it said a “few stores in high visibility locations” that had already been closed would be reopened with fewer sales staff. It added that a fifth of its stores were still under review and might be closed.