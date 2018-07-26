On Sunday another crop of the 0.001 Per Cent Club — top business bosses, rock stars, actors, royalty — will flock to “Davos by the Sea”, aka Sicily’s swanky Verdura resort, run by hotelier Rocco Forte, for the annual Google Camp. The ultra-elite, ultra-secretive retreat (including lots of sun, sand and cycling) was dreamt up by Google co-founder Larry Page to build its network in Europe. Europe chief Matt Brittin now runs it. Last year Prince Harry, Pharrell Williams and Lakshmi Mittal were among the 100 or so invitees from the UK. This year, Vodafone’s outgoing boss Vittorio Colao, ITV chief Carolyn McCall and Economist editor Zanny Minton Beddoes (not to mention FT editor Lionel Barber) are due to be among the attendees from corporate Britain, drawn by the promise of highbrow debate in the mornings, beach-based fun in the afternoons and swanky dinners in the evening. The event has been held for the past three years at the Verdura, and Google has reportedly signed up for another three. One humbled financier who’s been before said: “It’s the kind of thing the banks used to do, but no more.”

5 Hertford St: Barclays tellers

Talking of magnets for the elite, 5 Hertford Street, the exclusive Mayfair private members club, has been drawing an eclectic crowd of late. Last Friday, City Insider spied former foreign secretary Boris Johnson holed up with the club’s owner (and generous Ukip donor) Robin Birley. Next came a bizarre sequence of Barclays-related figures. Spotted first was Makram Azar, until recently Barclays’ head of Middle East and north Africa (and infamously an attendee of the now-defunct Presidents Club dinner in January) in conversation with Tom Kalaris, the trusted lieutenant of ex-CEO Bob Diamond who has himself been stung — having been charged with offences stemming from Barclays’ emergency fundraising in 2008. At another table was Amanda Staveley, the financier who is suing Barclays for nearly £1.5bn over the same fundraising, and Philip Augur, who has just written a book about the bank. What tales they must all have.

Tungsten: sock options

Time is a great healer. Less than a month ago, Crispin Odey, the famously bad-tempered hedge fund boss, had been demanding the heads of virtually everyone at the helm of Tungsten, the embattled invoice financier in which he is a leading investor. Now, after a charm offensive by the company, Odey has withdrawn his demand for an EGM to boot out chairman Nick Parker, chief exec Rick Hurwitz and the two non-execs. Instead he’s settled for getting his guys — Tony Bromovsky and Duncan Goldie-Morrison — on to the board as additional NEDs. Hurwitz has also been trying to keep staff sweet, distributing free pairs of novelty Tungsten socks to all staff. “I think he misheard when we asked for better stock options,” quipped one sore employee.

Prudential: changing places

Mike Wells (aka the Man from the Pru) is looking forward to moving from the insurer’s second-rate HQ to a flash new tower block in Angel Court. The group, which is shedding its UK arm, is gearing up for visits from Asian clients: it’s planned in China-style boardroom tables and ante-rooms in which Asian visitors can gather in accordance with local custom. The best thing about the move? Wells will be able to look down on the Bank of England. Literally. The Pru’s new home is right behind the low-slung Old Lady of Threadneedle St.