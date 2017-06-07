UK

UK general election campaign — in pictures

From chips in Cornwall to pie in London, with angry voters confronting party leaders
Week in Pictures

by: Helen Healy

Tuesday April 18 Theresa May, British prime minister, announces a snap general election on June 8, 2017, as she seeks a direct mandate for her plan to deliver a smooth British exit from the EU. In March, she had ruled out an early election.

© Hannah McKay/Reuters

Wednesday April 26 Mrs May (left) welcomes Jean-Claude Juncker, European Commission president, to 10 Downing Street for a meeting. During dinner, Mr Juncker says that “Brexit cannot be a success”.

© Stefan Rousseau/PA

Wednesday April 26 Jeremy Corbyn (second row, right), Labour leader, meets nurses, student nurses and midwives in London.

© Ian Forsyth/Getty

Saturday April 29 A Ukip supporter (left) scuffles with a pro-Europe supporter ahead of a visit by Ukip leader Paul Nuttall to Hartlepool.

© Dylan Martinez/Reuters

Tuesday May 2 Mrs May during an election campaign stop in Mevagissey, Cornwall.

© Dan Kitwood/Getty

Wednesday May 3 Protester Malcolm Baker (left), who voted to leave the EU, confronts Tim Farron, Liberal Democrat leader.

© Stefan Rousseau/PA

Thursday May 4 Mr Corbyn with Anneliese Dodds, Labour candidate for Oxford East, and her children.

© Stefan Rousseau/PA

Monday May 15 Cathy Mohan (left), a voter in Abingdon, Oxfordshire, questions Mrs May (second right) about disability benefit cuts.

© Dan Kitwood/AFP/Getty

Tuesday May 16 The Conservative party “battle” bus.

© Dan Kitwood/Getty

Tuesday May 16 Mrs May meets pupils at Nishkam Primary School in Birmingham.

© Jeff J Mitchell/Getty

Wednesday May 17 Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson helps to campaign for Dumfries and Galloway candidate Alister Jack.

© Facundo Arrizabalaga/EPA

Thursday May 18 Mr Corbyn greets supporters in Southall.

© Neil Hall/Reuters

Saturday May 20 Mr Nuttall’s pie and mash arrives in Elm Park, east London.

© Stefan Rousseau/PA

Monday May 29 Mr Corbyn adjusts Jeremy Paxman’s tie during a live TV interview.

© Charlie Bibby/FT

Thursday June 1 Theresa May is photographed by Charlie Bibby for an interview with the Financial Times

© Jeff J Mitchell/Getty

Friday June 2 Nicola Sturgeon (left), Scottish National party leader, and Mhairi Black, MP for Paisley and Renfrewshire South.

A Jeremy Corbyn supporter in Birmingham on Tuesday © Darren Staples/Reuters

Tuesday May 6 A Labour campaign rally in Birmingham

© PA

Wednesday June 7 Mrs May visits Smithfield Market in the City of London on the final day of campaigning.

© Marko Djurica/Reuters
Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2017. All rights reserved. You may share using our article tools. Please don't cut articles from FT.com and redistribute by email or post to the web.