UK general election campaign — in pictures

Tuesday April 18 Theresa May, British prime minister, announces a snap general election on June 8, 2017, as she seeks a direct mandate for her plan to deliver a smooth British exit from the EU. In March, she had ruled out an early election.

Wednesday April 26 Mrs May (left) welcomes Jean-Claude Juncker, European Commission president, to 10 Downing Street for a meeting. During dinner, Mr Juncker says that “Brexit cannot be a success”.

Wednesday April 26 Jeremy Corbyn (second row, right), Labour leader, meets nurses, student nurses and midwives in London.

Saturday April 29 A Ukip supporter (left) scuffles with a pro-Europe supporter ahead of a visit by Ukip leader Paul Nuttall to Hartlepool.

Tuesday May 2 Mrs May during an election campaign stop in Mevagissey, Cornwall.

Wednesday May 3 Protester Malcolm Baker (left), who voted to leave the EU, confronts Tim Farron, Liberal Democrat leader.

Thursday May 4 Mr Corbyn with Anneliese Dodds, Labour candidate for Oxford East, and her children.

Monday May 15 Cathy Mohan (left), a voter in Abingdon, Oxfordshire, questions Mrs May (second right) about disability benefit cuts.

Tuesday May 16 The Conservative party “battle” bus.

Tuesday May 16 Mrs May meets pupils at Nishkam Primary School in Birmingham.

Wednesday May 17 Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson helps to campaign for Dumfries and Galloway candidate Alister Jack.

Thursday May 18 Mr Corbyn greets supporters in Southall.

Saturday May 20 Mr Nuttall’s pie and mash arrives in Elm Park, east London.

Monday May 29 Mr Corbyn adjusts Jeremy Paxman’s tie during a live TV interview.

Thursday June 1 Theresa May is photographed by Charlie Bibby for an interview with the Financial Times

Friday June 2 Nicola Sturgeon (left), Scottish National party leader, and Mhairi Black, MP for Paisley and Renfrewshire South.

A Jeremy Corbyn supporter in Birmingham on Tuesday © Darren Staples/Reuters

Tuesday May 6 A Labour campaign rally in Birmingham

Wednesday June 7 Mrs May visits Smithfield Market in the City of London on the final day of campaigning.