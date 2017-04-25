For a country so beholden to social snobbery, the UK is surprisingly egalitarian about its coffee. In each of the past seven years, value brand Costa has been voted the nation’s favourite. Its success has led investors to implore owner Whitbread to spin the chain off. This year, they may be glad it demurred.

Consumers have started to listen to those personal finance types who chastise them about spending £2 on a daily latte (over £700 a year, they gasp). Rising inflation and flat wages are pressing on disposable incomes. Whitbread said on Tuesday that same-store sales at Costa fell 0.8 per cent in the 13 weeks to 2 March.

That dip helped take the shine off full-year results that showed sales across Whitbread up 8.2 per cent and adjusted earnings up 5 per cent. Investors already knew retail sales on British high streets were on a downward trend. They were waiting to see if a price rise in Costa stores would even things out. Turns out it did not.

The case for separating Costa Coffee from stablemate Premier Inn & Restaurants has not disappeared altogether. Chief executive Alison Brittain has acknowledged in the past that the topic has been discussed. And there is reason to think that the market values the two brands at less than the sum of their parts.

Whitbread shares trade at 16 times earnings — below European hospitality peers. If Costa and Premier Inn & Restaurants were prised apart and compared to their respective sectors, their shares might well be valued differently. Starbucks, for example, trades at 28 times earnings. Hotel group Accor is at around 22 times. Apply those multiples to Costa and Premier Inn earnings and their respective shares might be worth 16 and £38. The theoretical combined price of over £54 a share compares to Whitbread’s current price of £40.

The two sides of the business share relatively few synergies. But Premier Inns is still growing and has a careful plan to forge into Germany. Its steady returns could help bankroll Costa’s ambitious plans to scatter coffee shops around the world, including China. Ms Brittain is right: it is not the right time for a split.

