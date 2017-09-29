The International Monetary Fund has released the “analytical chapters” of its upcoming World Economic Outlook, the flagship report of the organisation’s imminent annual meetings. The IMF research is always enlightening, but it is not always taken as such by the IMF’s own operational teams on the ground. So the latest research, and the clear policy implications that come with it, does not put the IMF’s own behaviour in the most flattering light.

Chapter 2 addresses one of the big question marks hovering over all advanced economies: with employment growth fairly strong, why is wage growth so weak? (For busy readers, the IMF blog features a handy summary of this chapter, as well as the others.) The researchers, unsurprisingly, find that a key factor is the continuing “slack” in advanced economies — that is to say, they are operating below full employment, so there is little pressure for wages to rise. Even in low-unemployment countries, insufficient aggregate plays a role, the IMF finds, even if slow productivity growth is the biggest cause of sluggish wages there.

The fund makes the important point that the unemployment rate is not a very good indicator of slack versus full employment. It points to the existence of involuntary part-time unemployment as a sign that even seemingly full-employment economies are not making full use of their resources.

This is a fact that leading policymakers have only recently started to emphasise — and acknowledge that it means it is too early to tighten demand stimulus. The European Central Bank seems to be taking it most seriously, highlighting it in recent speeches as a reason to keep monetary conditions loose. This is why, as my colleague Claire Jones points out, Mario Draghi is quietly cheering on German workers’ bargaining for higher wages.

The IMF needs to have the (policy) courage of its (research) convictions. Some central banks, above all the US Federal Reserve, consider their economy to be sufficiently near full employment as to move towards tighter monetary conditions. But with the IMF’s research suggesting that slack still holds back wage growth even where unemployment is low, let alone in advanced countries overall, surely it is too soon for global monetary conditions to become any tighter.

Nobody is as well placed as the IMF to call for national central banks to take this global slack into account when setting monetary policy. Or, if they tighten based on domestic conditions, to call on other central banks to stimulate more in response so as to keep the aggregate degree of global monetary stimulus unchanged. The fund is not exactly shouting this from the rooftops.

The IMF’s research unintentionally exposes its timidity in another way. If there is still slack today, so many years after the financial crisis, how big must the slack have been two or three years ago before the most recent broad-based jobs growth? Big enough that the advanced world needed much more stimulus than it received. Again, that is a call the IMF was best placed to make, and should have made forcefully. While highlighting the distance to full employment is welcome, it is too little, too late.

Chapter 4 looks at fiscal policy, in particular on cross-border “spillovers” of one country’s fiscal stance on aggregate demand in its trading partners. (Here is the blog summary). The most surprising finding is that a fiscal stimulus in one country has the greatest effect elsewhere when the originating country is below full employment.

This is a little weird: one might have thought that when the domestic economy uses all its resources, more of the demand stimulus spills over, whereas more is absorbed domestically when there is slack to use up. (The spillover effect is also stronger when the recipient economies are below full employment, but that is unsurprising.) If the finding is correct, it has important implications for fiscal policy in highly integrated economic regions — above all the eurozone.

Not only does it confirm what should be obvious: that the eurozone’s universal move to austerity in all countries in 2011-12 was an enormous mistake. It also means that even a seemingly more enlightened view — that only those countries with high deficits and debts should tighten fiscal policy — is problematic. Fiscal consolidation in the eurozone periphery, on this finding, is a bigger contractionary force for the eurozone as a whole than an equal-sized consolidation in, say, Germany.

The implications for the macroeconomic politics of the eurozone are complicated. It gives Germany, say, reason to resist calls for fiscal stimulus to benefit others, because the research shows that spillovers from full-employment countries are weaker. On the other hand, it gives a strong reason to give more depressed countries free rein to have a proper countercyclical fiscal policy. The European Commission, in particular, should make use of this insight to pursue a more Keynesian interpretation of its budgetary watchdog role.

This latest WEO analysis complements earlier IMF research that cumulatively goes a long way to undermine the fund’s own traditional advice on fiscal policy, let alone the ultra-hawkish version that has prevailed in Europe. It should say as much.

The fund has certainly been moving in that direction, but it has further to go.

Here is what Paul Thomsen, director of the IMF’s European Department, had to say at an FT event this week: “Let me be very explicit: the eurozone’s ability to prevent major procyclical tightening when the next shock hits will critically depend on whether the right policy choices are made during the ongoing recovery” — by which he means continued fiscal consolidation in high-debt countries, despite the IMF’s own finding of remaining slack.

Are we permitted to add that this “ability to prevent major procyclical tightening” also depends on the IMF not pushing for procyclical policies and ignoring its own research?

