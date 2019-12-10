FT subscribers can click here to receive Opening quote by email.

America First is not just a slogan for Americans, it turns out. Now the Trump administration wants Japan to buy American too. Japan is in the process of picking a plane manufacturer to replace its F-2 fighter jets (pictured) when they are retired, which starts around 2035. The Pentagon wants Tokyo to choose Lockheed Martin, the US maker of the F-22 and F-35 jets. Another option is for Japan to develop a plan domestically. BAE Systems finds itself in the uncomfortable position of the foreign import in the US-Japan tussle.

BAE Systems is developing the sixth-generation Tempest stealth fighter. Concerns about the US contracter losing out have prompted Pentagon officials to step up talks with Japan, we report here. The contract would be quite the coup for BAE. A deal would be worth tens of billions of dollars.

The US is talking up “interoperability issues” — that choosing a UK fighter could make it harder for the US and Japan to co-ordinate actions in their defence alliance. Those issues could be political as much as technical. Washington and Tokyo are separately renegotiating the agreement that determines how much they should each pay to maintain the alliance. Mr Trump may not regard those discussions as being so separate as Shinzo Abe, Japan’s prime minister.

BAE could still triumph. Japan’s defence minister has said the timeline for the Tempest makes collaboration with the UK a “reasonable possibility”. A deal would depend on capabilities, upgrade potential — and cost. The Trump administration will try to make the cost of choosing BAE appear as high as possible.

Briefly

Ted Baker’s accounting stock fiasco looks to have cost its chief executive his job. Lindsay Page, a company veteran promoted to the top job in April, is leaving with immediate effect. Chairman David Bernstein is also out. Pre-tax profits for the full year, which ends in January, are now expected to slump from £51m a year ago to between £5m and £10m this year. The dividend has been suspended. Alix Partners has been hired to do a cost review. An “asset review” is also in train. Rachel Osborne, CFO for all of a month, has been made acting CEO. All that comes on top of the departure of founder Ray Kelvin earlier this year, after a hugging scandal. In typical corporate speak, Ted describes the year as “undoubtedly been the most challenging in our history”.

Roman Abramovich’s Chelsea is the latest football club to attract interest from a US buyer. Todd Boehly, former president of asset manager Guggenheim Partners and owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers baseball team, tabled a bid for the club last month. It wasn’t enough for Mr Abramovich, though. He reportedly wants a £3bn valuation for the club. US private equity group Silver Lake took a $500m stake in Manchester City’s parent group two weeks ago.

Just Eat has rebuffed the latest offer from South Africa’s Naspers. It still prefers Takeaway.com. In other takeover news, the UK competition authorities have waved through Ovo’s £500m deal to buy the household energy business of Big Six supplier SSE.

The accounting watchdog has announced sanctions against Grant Thornton and one of its audit engagement partners in relation to the 2016 audit of an unnamed company. After a discount, GT will be fined £422,500 and its audit engagement partner fined £13,000.

Also out on Tuesday are updates from FTSE 100 group Ashtead and FTSE 250 company Travis Perkins.

Job moves

HSBC’s interim boss Noel Quinn’s job looks like it will last longer than many of the bank’s senior executives’. The group announced a reshuffle on Monday ahead of a big restructuring due in the new year. Marc Moses, chief risk officer, will be replaced by Pam Kaur, head of wholesale market and credit risk, from January 1 (though Mr Moses stays on to “provide support” until next December, when he retires).

Andy Maguire, HSBC’s chief operating officer, is also headed for retirement after his six month notice period. He will be replaced by John Hinshaw, former executive vice-president of Hewlett-Packard. Meanwhile over at the investment bank, Samir Assaf will be replaced by two co-heads, Georges Elhedery, who runs the bank’s markets business, and Greg Guyett, head of banking. Mr Assaf becomes chair of corporate and institutional banking.

Finally, Domino’s Pizza Group has lost its chairman. It was already without a chief executive. Stephen Hensley has stepped down with effect from December 29, Domino’s said, as the company struggles to resolve a spat with franchisees. Ian Bull, senior independent director, becomes interim chairman. A new chairman will be appointed before a new CEO, the company added.

Beyond the Square Mile

Amazon was denied a $10bn US defence contract because of “escalating and overt pressure” from Mr Trump designed to hurt the company’s chief executive, Jeff Bezos, the company claimed in a lawsuit. The complaint, filed in federal court in Washington on November 22 but made public on Monday, alleged Amazon’s cloud computing division AWS would have won the Pentagon contract, known as Jedi, but for flaws in the procurement process. The contract was awarded to rival Microsoft in October.

Morgan Stanley is cutting around 1,500 jobs worldwide or 2.5 per cent of its global workforce as it prepares for an uncertain 2020. The heaviest lay-offs fall on the Wall Street bank’s technology and operations division. But the axe will also fall in other divisions, including investment banking, wealth management and trading, and will include some managing directors. Read the full story.

Deutsche Bank plans to cut about €100m in annual costs by streamlining its corporate structure in German retail banking, as chief executive Christian Sewing prepares to face investors on Tuesday. The German lender plans to scrap the separate legal entity that runs its domestic retail banking operations and merge it into the group structure, according to people familiar with the situation.

Closing quote — essential comment before you go

Michael Skapinker

How do chief executives find out what people really think of them? Deputies are one way, surveys are another but the best way to find out how staff are feeling is to recognise a union.

Lex

Tullow shareholders are left with two options: hope for a bid or get out now. Only those with a high tolerance for risk would opt for the former.

