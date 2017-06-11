Daily briefing: May’s day of reckoning, Macron majority and just say no

Sign up to receive FirstFT by email here

Theresa May faces a showdown with newly elected Conservative MPs on Monday as the British prime minister attempts to shore up her position following claims by former chancellor George Osborne that she is “a dead woman walking”. One Tory MP said Mrs May would have to give “the performance of her life” if she is to reassure a traumatised party that she can carry on leading the country and deliver Brexit, in spite of throwing away her majority after a disastrous election campaign.

But on Sunday signs emerged that the Tory civil war on Europe was about to reignite, while Mrs May was still trying to negotiate a deal with Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist party to give her a majority in the House of Commons. Here’s Wolfgang Münchau on why the election’s effect on Brexit shouldn’t be exaggerated. (FT)

Emmanuel Macron tipped for parliamentary majority France went to the polls on Sunday in the first of two rounds to elect the parliament, with the new president’s République en Marche predicted to secure a majority that could translate to more than 400 of the 577 seats in the National Assembly in the second round on June 18 — a clear majority of nearly 70 per cent that many analysts thought impossible just a few months ago. (FT)

Trump puts UK state visit on hold

Mr Trump reportedly told Mrs May in a call in recent weeks that he did not want to visit the UK until the British public supports him coming. Mr Trump’s comments — he also said he did not want to come if large-scale protests ensued — reportedly surprised Mrs May. (Guardian)

Uber board to discuss change in role for CEO

The care-hailing app’s board met on Sunday to decide whether co-founder Travis Kalanick should step back, as well as to determine the future of two of his closest allies, as they consider the findings of a scathing report into the toxic culture of the company. Mr Kalanick could go on temporary leave or cede his position as chief executive to move to another role, according to two people involved in the situation, putting the future of the tech industry’s most valuable private company on the line after months of damaging revelations about its leadership and workplace behaviour. (FT)

Chinese companies flagrantly break emissions rules

More than 70 per cent of the thousands of companies around Beijing were found to be violating air pollution regulations, according to an inspection reported by the Xinhua state news agency. The findings may prove that officials are not enforcing strict environmental protection policies. (BBC)

Gold fever is back

In a sign of the level of geopolitical uncertainty (see: Brexit, UK elections, Donald Trump etc), the gold reserves of the world’s biggest public sector investors reached an 18-year high. (FT)

Morocco arrests scores of demonstrators

The country has arrested more than 90 people as it grapples with a wave of protests over jobs and marginalisation in the northern Rif region that has triggered the worst unrest since the Arab uprisings six years ago. (FT)

Philippines and US not on same page

President Rodrigo Duterte said he did not seek support from Washington to fight Islamist militants in the southern town of Marawi the day after the US said it was providing assistance at his government’s request. (Reuters)

Chinese-German co0operation blossoms in auto and tech

Big Chinese and German companies are forming strategic partnerships in wide-ranging fields as the former seeks access to cutting-edge technologies while the latter sets sights on the enormous Chinese market. The most symbolic of such collaborations are a tie-up between Baidu, the Chinese search engine, and Robert Bosch, the German automotive components supplier in self-driving vehicles. (NAR)

A day of protest in Russia

Unsanctioned opposition rallies are expected in Russia where Aleksei Navalny has called for a nationwide anti-corruption protest. A vocal Kremlin opponent, he is seeking to build grassroots opposition to President Vladimir Putin’s government before next March’s presidential election. Here’s an in-depth read on how Russia’s activists have found their voice. (Economist, FT)

Rajoy’s day of reckoning

A vote of no-confidence in the Spanish People’s party government of Mariano Rajoy is set to take place in Madrid days after Catalonia announced plans to hold an independence referendum. Spain’s far-left Podemos party has called for the vote against Mr Rajoy, in an attempt to raise the political pressure on the prime minister after a fresh burst of corruption revelations linked to his Popular party. (FT)

Why the most successful people just say no

Lucy Kellaway on the power for “no”: “You could say this is all very selfish. Every time we say no we disappoint the person asking. And every job we turn down creates something for some other poor sucker to have to do instead. Yet there is another way of looking at it — fans of ‘no’ are rebranding it as the altruistic choice.” (FT)

Culture clash at China’s US factories

Since 2000, the Chinese have invested almost $120bn in the US, with nearly half that amount coming since early 2016. But with the explosion of investment has come unexpected trouble: a culture clash on the factory floor. (NYT)

China’s new bridges: rising high but buried in debt

Beijing has built hundreds of dazzling new bridges, but their rise reveals a culture of debt and corruption. (NYT)

Lunch with Bernie Sanders

Over tea and cakes in Dublin, America’s most popular politician talks about the GOP, the left and why Trump is “actually quite smart”. (FT)

Sparx CEO Shuhei Abe on Dylan, the Beatles and his commute

The Japanese hedge funder talks about what he listens to, what he’s reading and how he gets to work. (FT)

Aimee Keane highlights the main stories the FT is watching, including the Federal Reserve's rate decision, the Bank of Japan's monetary meeting, and the French legislative elections. (FT)