Like many shrunken British manufacturers, 600 Group was known as a “pension fund with a company attached” when finance director Neil Carrick arrived eight years ago.

The machine tool maker had a market capitalisation of about £15m and £201m of pension liabilities. It has now succeeded in selling the pension fund, or the “yoke round its neck”, as Mr Carrick calls it.

As a onetime FTSE 250 constituent, 600 Group was paying out on pledges made to thousands of workers in its heyday. The defined benefit scheme has 2,000 pensioners and 800 deferred members while the company today employs less than 100 staff in the UK.

“It takes the shackles off,” said Mr Carrick after the deal was announced to Aim on Thursday. “We could not pay dividends, make acquisitions or go to the toilet without asking permission from the pension trustees.”

It has even received money for it. Pension Insurance Corporation, a specialist insurer, paid £6.3m, or £4.1m after tax.

However, other small engineers dealing with the legacy of past promises should not get too excited: the 600 Group scheme was in surplus. It reports in dollars and had a $54m surplus on $271m liabilities. “They funded it well. The directors were in it,” said Mr Carrick.

Mr Carrick drew up a long-term plan to prepare the fund for sale. He encouraged pensioners to cash in their pots early and also agreed deals for people to take a lump sum in return for giving up future inflation-linked rises.

John Ralfe, an independent pensions consultant, said it was rare to discover a pensions story with a “happy ending”. “Members’ pensions are now much more secure and the company no longer has huge pension risk hanging round its neck. I take my hat off to 600 Group,” he said.

However, he said its example may not help other shrunken companies struggling with big schemes. “We will certainly see more pension buyouts, but only for those schemes in surplus, or where the company is prepared to write a cheque.”

After 12 years without a dividend, 600 Group restored it last year with a 5p payout. Sales and profits are growing, helped by the acquisition in 2015 of a company in the higher growth, higher margin laser marking business. These machines brand parts so that if there is a failure they can be traced to where they were made.

The group’s Colchester and TS Harrison lathes and machine tools remain famous names in the metal-bashing community. Some 15 per cent of their products go to schools and colleges for engineers to train on them. They are made in Asia, usually in Taiwan, but assembled and tested in the UK.

The company’s shares have also started to respond. They hit 16p on Friday, a level not seen since December.

Eric Burns, of in-house broker William Ireland, said the stock remained seriously undervalued. “It is trading on five times earnings despite a yield of almost 6 per cent,” he said.

Dividends should grow and the pensions money can now be spent on buying businesses. Renold, another downsized British manufacturer, trades on 10 times earnings. He calculates it is worth 25p.

One barrier may be the role of executive chairman Paul Dupee. His Haddeo investment group owns 20 per cent of the group. He also holds £810,000 in loan notes tied to warrants that could be converted to shares if the price hits 20p. Haddeo tried and failed to sell the stake in 2017. Institutions generally dislike holding stock where the price can be volatile because of the role of a big investor.

In a trading update on May 30, 600 Group said the year ending March 31 had been “solid” and in line with expectations. The fall in the pound has helped a business with 85 per cent of revenue from overseas: North America alone accounting for two-thirds. It made £3m profit on £66m turnover in 2018 and Mr Burns forecasts £3.9m profit on £71m turnover next time.

The group is named after its original office at 600 Commercial Road in east London. It long ago moved to Heckmondwike, West Yorkshire, and has now decamped to new headquarters a few miles along the M62 to Elland.

“It’s more like a car showroom, with areas to demonstrate and train people on our products,” said Mr Carrick. However, it retains an affection for exotically named places with facilities in Kalamazoo, Sydney and Brisbane.

Founded in 1932 and floated in 1947, 600 Group can now expect to celebrate its centenary. If it does not, takeover rather than collapse will be the most likely reason.