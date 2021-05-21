It’s 30 years since the French philosopher Jean Baudrillard published an essay entitled “The Gulf war did not take place”. Of course, Baudrillard did not deny that allied forces had taken Kuwait, and Saddam Hussein’s forces had retreated. But he argued that the actual conflict was not the surgical war presented on western television screens.

I’m starting to wonder whether the same is now true of Britain’s culture war. Social media, and indeed traditional media, regularly ask if we are “woke”. The government promises a “war on woke”. There is debate about whether the National Trust has gone too far in recognising the sins of British colonialism, and about whether NHS bodies should talk of “chest-feeding” as well as breast-feeding. It certainly feels like a conflict.

Yet I’m starting to wonder if it’s a mirage. My suspicions were raised during post-lockdown social encounters. I had coffee with someone who didn’t even mention transgender bathrooms. I had a beer with a group of men, none of whom was concerned about the prominence of the union jack or the fate of Cecil Rhodes’ statue. What could explain their mysterious silence on these pressing issues?

Then a YouGov poll this week found that 59 per cent of Britons don’t know what the term “woke” even means, and a further 7 per cent don’t know if they are woke or not. The silent majority is not anti-woke; it’s not involved.

Another poll found that “red wall” voters, the golden snitch in the UK’s current game of electoral quidditch, aren’t much more conservative than the rest of English voters. Is it important to teach schoolchildren about Britain’s colonial history and its role in the slave trade? Three in four Britons — and red wall voters — say yes. Only one in 20 says no. Has immigration been a bad thing for Britain? Only one in four Britons, and one in three red wallers, think so.

The truth is that Britain doesn’t have a culture war like the US. There is no strong religious right. Gay marriage and abortion are not dividing lines. There is no “antifa” and barely any anti-vaxxers. Britain has perhaps the lowest vaccine hesitancy rate anywhere in the world. It likes socialised healthcare and climate action.

But although the war isn’t the one that is often portrayed, it still exists. The divide is less about social conservatism, and more about long-held “feelings of political marginalisation”, says Will Jennings, a politics professor at the University of Southampton.

Many voters say the government doesn’t care about their area. They resent being spoken down to. They probably resent Financial Times columnists who quote Jean Baudrillard.

The Conservatives have wooed these voters with a combination of Brexit, public spending and Boris Johnson’s boosterism. Labour doesn’t have to be anti-trans rights or less pro-Black Lives Matter. It does have to be less metropolitan, less intellectually elitist.

This is a challenge for Keir Starmer. He’s the third successive Labour party leader who hails from north London, and his cross-examining tone can feel like lecturing.

I don’t know if Labour can win back red wall voters: remember the term was defined as those parts of Britain that voted Labour even though their demographics pointed Conservative. Maybe the elastic has snapped, and Labour’s best hopes are elsewhere, in places with more young professionals and renters.

But either way, because the culture war doesn’t exist in the terms that the Conservatives pretend, it cannot be won on those terms either. Defend Britain’s proud history at all costs? The government should tell that to its own business secretary, Kwasi Kwarteng, who wrote an excellent book about the empire’s atrocities and its unstable legacy.

Britain is much more socially liberal than it was even 20 years ago. It will become much more liberal still. The culture war isn’t what it seems.

