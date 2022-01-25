Best casual all-rounder for the winter: Fjällräven Skogsö Padded Jacket

Fjällräven Skogsö Padded Jacket, £335

A very versatile jacket that’s good for casualwear or hiking. It’s made from the brand’s G-1000 material, which is comfortable and provides breathability and durability. It is sufficiently waterproof for light showers, and includes two cavernous zippered chest pockets, two hand-warmer pockets, leather tabs, and extra warmth via the synthetic padding. £335, fjallraven.com

Best cosy all-rounder: 66°North Tindur Fleece

66ºNorth Tindur Fleece, £225

This premium Thermal Pro shearling fleece (made from 100 per cent recycled PET plastic) is very cosy and smart enough for daily use, but also functions very well when active – the elbows, shoulders and lower back have a stretchier fleece with a tighter knit for durability and mobility. Wear it as a standalone when hiking on temperate days, or layered below a shell when skiing. £225, 66north.com

Best for winter sports: Norrona Trollveggen Powerstretch Pro Zip Hood

Norrona Trollveggen Powerstretch Pro Zip Hood, £199

This fleece’s close fit is suitable for active use in cold environments, but won’t restrict movement due to the four-way stretch fabric. It has two big chest pockets and the zipped hand-warmer pockets are slightly higher, thereby remaining unobstructed should you be wearing the fleece with a climbing harness. £199, norrona.com

Best warm puffer for active use: Arc’Teryx Agrium Hoody

Arc’Teryx Agrium Hoody, £360

This new puffer is made with sustainable materials produced in a Fairtrade-certified facility. The combination of 850-fill goosedown and synthetic insulation made from recycled polyester and a bio-derived material (focused in particular areas to ensure optimum performance with sweat) makes it a high-performance winter jacket that works well in active situations. £360, arcteryx.com

Best for bushcraft and wet dog walks: Ridgeline Ed Stafford Forest Smock

Ridgeline Ed Stafford Forest Smock, £299.99

Ed Stafford is a British explorer who is happiest when knee-deep in mud walking the length of the Amazon, so his collaboration with the New Zealand-based outdoors brand Ridgeline was always going to be one to watch. This waterproof smock has a generous length and fit offering good weather protection, and it’s easy to throw on over numerous layers but won’t restrict movement in any way. The antibacterial bamboo charcoal lining ensures warmth and good longevity, and its roomy peaked hood can be rolled up and stowed away, doubling as a warming collar. Underarm side zippers offer huge breathability when you’re working up a sweat, and the hard-wearing cotton/polyester fabric has a nice brushed feel to it. £299.99, ridgelineclothing.co.uk

Best countryside and urban crossover: Barbour Gold Standard Scalpay Hunting Wax Jacket

Barbour Gold Standard Scalpay Hunting Wax Jacket, £449

If you’re looking for a winter jacket with a less technical aesthetic and more relaxed fit, then Barbour is a natural choice. This one is more contemporary than its country-focused designs, and is less weighty and restrictive. The fit is very generous around the waist and hem, making it ideal for walks and everyday outdoor use. £449, barbour.com

Best windproof casual fleece: Patagonia Lined Isthmus Hoody

Patagonia Lined Isthmus Hoody, £180

This bomber-style hoodie is casual but deceptively warm, hard-wearing and functions well as a standalone jacket. It has a generous and relaxed fit with a plush sherpa-style fleece lining that’s very thick and warm. The waterproof outer shell blocks out the wind and is suitable for use in light showers, and is not only PFC (man-made chemicals) free but made from recycled fishing nets. £180, eu.patagonia.com

Best for countryside pursuits: Schöffel Ptarmigan Pro Coat

Schöffel Ptarmigan Pro Coat, £599.95

A new addition to the brand’s shooting clothing range, this shell jacket has numerous but discreet details that are tailored to the sport. There are large and easily accessible pockets for cartridges; underarm gussets for extra freedom of movement; and a removable recoil pad insert to protect the body. It’s traditional in style but made from high-performance Gore-Tex Pro fabric that will keep you dry when the weather gets rough, all whilst maintaining breathability. Extras include microfleece-lined hand-warmer pockets; a hood that folds down into a suede-lined collar, which feels very nice on your neck; and it’s slightly longer in length for added weather protection. £599.95, schoffelcountry.com

Best innovation and durability: Vollebak 100 Year Hoodie

Vollebak 100 Year Hoodie, £395

Vollebak is known for its near-indescribable clothing concepts, and this 100 Year hoodie – made from a three-layer Polartec fabric developed for military use – is not only wind- and waterproof but flame-resistant, with an inner layer of light-touch fleece for extra warmth. The fabric feels robust, almost a little stiff, but loosens up with use. It’s quite heavyweight but has lots of considered extras: from thick rope-like cord drawstrings with heat-moulded rubberised ends to four pockets accessed by two-way rubberised and waterproof zippers. Pair it with a warming midlayer in cold temperatures. £395, vollebak.com

Best packability and warmth to weight ratio: Haglöfs LIM Mimic Hood

Haglöfs LIM Mimic Hood, £210

If weight and packability are a priority, this LIM (Less is More) hooded puffer is only 335g and, with its advanced synthetic insulation, handles sweat well, making it ideal for sports such as skiing or trekking. It has minimal but functional detailing, is generously sized in the body and under the arms, and feels sturdy and warm despite the weight reduction. £210, haglofs.com

Best all-weather shell jacket for rain, wind and snow: Arc’teryx Beta AR Jacket

Arc’teryx Beta AR Jacket, £500

An extremely versatile shell jacket that’s ideal for all outdoor activities including hiking and skiing. It’s durable with a great fit, and has a waterproof rating of 24,000mm, which will keep you dry in the most prolonged torrential downpour. The Gore-Tex Pro fabric means it’s harder-wearing than your average shell, and the fit allows for layering underneath. Welcome details include an adjustable hem drawcord, velcro tabs on the wrists, and a collar that sits separate to the hood making for a nice fit around the neck. There are also pit zips under the arms offering a huge amount of ventilation, if required. £500, arcteryx.com