How old were you when you learned how credit cards work? What about when you learnt practical tips on how to budget, get a mortgage or navigate the world of student finance?

For many people in the UK, financial education is something we pick up as part of life, learning from our mistakes as we go along.

But the pandemic — and the financial uncertainty that has resulted — has highlighted the costly gaps in people’s knowledge. According to the World Bank, two out of three people globally are financially illiterate, including one out of three people in the UK.

Financial education was introduced to the UK’s national curriculum in 2014 but provision across the country still varies dramatically.

Do you think there should be more focus on personal finance education for young people in schools, universities and workplaces? At what age should children be taught about money? How should it be taught — as part of maths, or as a separate subject?

Claer Barrett, the FT’s consumer editor, and Aimée Allam, the director of FT Flic, the FT’s Financial Literacy and Inclusion Campaign, will take part in a live online discussion with readers at midday UK time on Wednesday September 22.

Post your questions and suggestions in the comments below, then come back to this article on Wednesday to see the answers and join the debate.

