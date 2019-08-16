Among the many unusual revelations in WeWork’s prospectus for an initial public offering, co-founder Adam Neumann and his wife Rebekah have promised to donate $1bn of their fortune to charity over the next decade — and will lose half their voting power over the company if they do not.

On its face this looks like the combination of altruism and tax planning that has become common among billionaires.

But by linking their $1bn pledge to maintaining tight voting control, the couple may have forfeited a tax break US entrepreneur-philanthropists typically exploit, experts say.

The donations may not count as “gifts” as defined by the US Internal Revenue Service, because the Neumanns are required to make them to retain full voting rights, said Brian Mittendorf, chair of the accounting department at Ohio State University.

US taxpayers are allowed to deduct charitable gifts from their income to cut their income tax bill. If the gifts are of stock, there is also a capital gains tax benefit.

“The deductibility of any of those gifts is in question because it’s part of a contractual obligation,” Mr Mittendorf said. “If he doesn’t make those donations he loses control, so there are questions about whether it is ‘no-strings-attached’.”

WeWork declined to comment.

WeWork’s prospectus said the philanthropic commitments made by the Neumanns and, at lower dollar numbers, other senior executives were designed to “amplify the positive global impact of our organisation”. The Neumanns have already made their first contribution, it said, to help fund conservation of over 20m acres of intact tropical forest.

The forest is pictured on the back page of the regulatory filing, with the caption: “We invite you to join us in creating a better world. We are just getting started.”

Phil Hackney, an associate professor of law at the University of Pittsburgh, compared the situation with the so-called blue-state workarounds mooted after the Trump tax reform of 2016. The new law limited the deductibility of state and local taxes from individuals’ federal income tax, so some states suggested reclassifying taxes as charitable donations.

“The IRS gave guidance where they said, ‘No, that doesn’t count. You’re getting a benefit,’” he said.

However, there has not been a case entirely analogous to WeWork’s, in which the Neumanns and the other senior executives will have their power cut from 20 votes per share to 10 if they do not meet their commitments. “It’s possible that the IRS could view it a different way. But on its face, it raises real issues,” Mr Hackney said.

Ellen Aprill, a tax law professor at Loyola Law School in Los Angeles, said the Neumanns may still be able to keep some of the tax break, depending on how valuable the lost votes seem to be. Even at 10 votes per share, the couple will still wield significant control, shareholder rights groups have complained.

“The value of deduction, I think, would not be completely lost,” said Ms Aprill, “but only to the extent loss of voting rights would reduce value — which someone, I think, could estimate.”