Douglas Carswell quits as Ukip’s only MP

Douglas Carswell, the only UK Independence party MP to win a seat at the last general election, said he is quitting politics so he can “move on to other things”.

The Clacton MP, who was first elected as a Conservative 12 years ago, said on Thursday that he had been in the House of Commons for half his adult life.

“I look forward to being able to read newspapers without appearing in them,” he said.

Mr Carswell, a longtime Eurosceptic, made headlines in 2014 when he resigned as the Tory MP for Clacton to switch to Ukip. He won the seat back for Nigel Farage’s party in subsequent a by-election.

That move unnerved then prime minister David Cameron, who feared an exodus of other backbench Tories. In the end, only one other, Mark Reckless, switched sides. Mr Reckless won his by-election in Rochester & Strood in 2014 but then lost the seat in 2015.

Mr Carswell held his seat in the general election in May 2015 with a majority of 3,400, making him Ukip’s only MP after Mr Farage, then the party leader, failed to get elected in Thanet South.

But over time Mr Carswell’s relations with Mr Farage became increasingly strained over such issues as immigration, where Mr Carswell favoured less restrictive policies than many of his Ukip colleagues.

He also refused to claim the full amount of “short money” — state funding for opposition parties — that he was entitled to from the government, to the frustration of the leadership.

Earlier on Thursday, Mr Farage claimed that Mr Carswell was “very much responsible” for the internal divisions in the party, and said the party “should have kicked him out six months ago”.

In the run-up to last year’s EU referendum, Mr Carswell worked with the Tory-dominated Vote Leave campaign, helping it achieve the cross-party support needed for the official campaign designation.

Most of Ukip, by contrast, was involved with the rival Leave.EU group, funded by insurance tycoon Arron Banks.

After the surprise Brexit vote last June, Mr Carswell grew even more distant from Ukip.

He finally resigned from the party last month, suggesting that Ukip was effectively redundant now that the UK is leaving the EU. Since then he has been sitting as an independent MP, refusing to impose yet another by-election on his constituents.

“I will leave Ukip amicably, cheerfully and in the knowledge that we won,” he said at the time, in a statement that glossed over his often acrimonious relations with the party.

Mr Banks had threatened to stand in Clacton against Mr Carswell at the snap election to try to unseat the man he referred to this week as a “dysfunctional old wonky jaw”.

Mr Carswell said on Thursday that he would be supporting the Conservatives in the snap general election.

“I have had great fun working with, and getting to know, many wonderful local people,” he said. “Together, we ran all sorts of local campaigns, from safeguarding local services to getting a new seafront. Local has always come first.”

Mr Carswell has previously suggested that he defected from the Tories to try to neutralise Mr Farage’s often divisive, outspoken approach to Brexit.

Mr Farage, who is no longer Ukip leader but remains an MEP, is still considering an eighth attempt to stand for UK parliament in June.

“Haven’t decided yet. Got to weigh it up” he told the BBC’s Today programme on Thursday morning. “We need a strong Ukip voice in British politics to hold the Tories to account.”

Ukip’s fortunes have appeared to be ebbing in recent months. The party is struggling to attract donations and Paul Nuttall, the party leader, failed to win when he stood in the recent Stoke Central by-election.