Until Tuesday this week, Joe Biden’s malaise as US president had been theoretical. Poor approval ratings, stalled legislation: these are setbacks, not mortal wounds. That came dangerously close to changing when a Republican, Glenn Youngkin, won the governorship of a state that Biden swept by 10 points last year.

Surveying the wreckage in Virginia, Democrats have various consolations available to them. For one, this off-year election is no predictor of a party’s showing when it matters. The Republicans won in 2009, only to lose the presidential contest three years later. For another, the economic bounce of the spring was always liable to fade, as fiscal help wore off.

Still, it would be a foolish party that did not feel chastened. The swing against the Democrats on the same night in New Jersey, a far bluer state, suggests a national, not just local, problem. The work of fixing it begins now.

It starts with a reassessment of priorities. Democrats have spent much of the year haggling with themselves over a pair of spending bills. Each contains provisions that would make the US a better and fairer place. Neither directly answers the public’s main concerns, though: an inflation-struck economy and a still-raging pandemic. Each week, a legislative breakthrough is at hand. Each week, none materialises.

What began as fraught brinkmanship has become tedious self-involvement. It is time for the party to pass whatever bills it can, giving ground to centrist senators if it has to. It must then address what voters regard as first-order issues. If that means giving up on the dream of a new New Deal, it will sting less than an electoral rout in 2022 or 2024 would.

The party must also face up to its cultural problem. According to exit polls, “education” topped even the pandemic as a concern for Virginians. This encompasses lots of things — teaching standards, school closures — but Youngkin also ran against “critical race theory”. Democrats say that he overstates the extent of this creed in the classroom. No doubt, there is lurid exaggeration at work. But if the moderate suburbs of Virginia worry about the jaundiced teaching of US history, so will much of the nation.

The public’s fear of progressive drift goes beyond education to law enforcement. While the Democrats lost Virginia, Minneapolis, the site of the George Floyd killing, voted down a proposal to overhaul its police department. This is the one state, it is worth remembering, that voted against Ronald Reagan in 1984. It is not just deep-red America that worries about these issues. To a large extent, the fissure is within liberalism. Democrats should be able to fight racial inequities without ending up on the wrong side of it.

Even if Congress is ever likelier to turn Republican next year, Biden can still salvage his presidency. Some executive grip would help: everything from the vaccination drive to ambassadorial appointments have been allowed to lag. So would a focus on a few big causes. His spending bills contain so much as to be unintelligible even to those voters they are designed to help. The jettisoning of several will help to concentrate minds.

Above all, he has to remember that it was moderates, not liberal true believers, who elected him. In 2020, it was enough for them that he was not Donald Trump. In 2021, Youngkin was able to win without explicitly renouncing the former president. In next year’s midterm elections, Trump may be no factor at all. Until such time as that nemesis reappears, Biden’s main rival is his own left.