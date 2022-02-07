A week of dizzying diplomatic meetings seeking to de-escalate tensions with Russia kicks off today in Moscow and Washington, aid agencies call for unblocking of cash flows to Afghanistan as the humanitarian crisis deepens. Plus, the FT’s Anna Gross takes us inside a French refugee camp to hear the stories of the people who are seeking asylum in the UK.

Ukraine: EU wrestles with how to inflict sanctions ‘pain’ on Russia

Aid agencies call for unblocking of cash flows to Afghanistan as humanitarian crisis deepens

Afghanistan’s unnecessary plight

The FT News Briefing is produced by Fiona Symon and Marc Filippino. The show’s editor is Jess Smith. Additional help by Peter Barber and Gavin Kallmann. The show’s theme song is by Metaphor Music. Topher Forhecz is the FT’s executive producer. The FT’s global head of audio is Cheryl Brumley.

