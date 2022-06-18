We examine the situation with the Northern Ireland protocol, whether the government’s plans break international law and how the EU might respond. Public policy editor Peter Foster digs into the details with our Ireland correspondent Jude Webber. Plus, the resignation of Lord Christopher Geidt, the prime minister’s independent adviser on ministerial ethics. Why did he quit after a turbulent year? Chief political commentator Robert Shrimsley will chat through with special guest Hannah White from the Institute for Government think-tank.

Produced by Anna Dedhar and Howie Shannon. The sound engineers were Breen Turner and Jan Sigsworth

Audio: BBC / Sky News

