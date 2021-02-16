Total Covid-19 casesView charts and maps
Russia extends UK aviation ban
Russia has extended its suspension of air services to and from the UK until March 16, the country’s coronavirus response center said on Tuesday.
The ban was due to expire on Tuesday. It had previously been extended on January 16.
Airlines have suspended UK routes since December 22 2020 after new strains of Sars-Cov2, the virus that causes Covid-19, emerged.
US foreclosure moratorium extended
A US home foreclosure moratorium due to expire at the end of next month was on Tuesday extended to June 30, the White House said on Tuesday.
The departments of Housing and Urban Development, Veterans Affairs and Agriculture jointly announced a coordinated extension and expansion of forbearance and foreclosure relief programs.
“These critical protections were due to expire in March, leaving many at risk of falling further into debt and losing their homes,” a White House statement said.
The new moves extend the foreclosure moratorium and mortgage payment forbearance enrolment window for homeowners through June 30.
“Today’s actions directly benefit the 2.7m homeowners currently in Covid-19 forbearance and extend the availability of forbearance options for nearly 11m government-backed mortgages nationwide,” the president's office said.
The White House said 1 in 5 tenants is behind on rent and just over 10m US homeowners are behind on mortgage payments.
Full report here
UK anticipating dip in Covid-19 jab supply
Sebastian Payne, Sarah Neville, John Burn-Murdoch and Clive Cookson in London
The UK is anticipating a dip in its coronavirus vaccine supply in the coming weeks, as Financial Times analysis suggests that, if it can continue at its current rate, the government’s latest inoculation target could be achieved by the end of March.
After hitting its mid-February goal for offering vaccines to the 15m most vulnerable UK residents, the government is aiming to give jabs to the next 17m most vulnerable, including all over-50s, by April 30. Vaccinating this group is critical for reducing pressure on the NHS and easing the nationwide lockdown.
The UK has delivered close to 3m doses a week over the past fortnight. If that supply and distribution level is maintained, the FT analysis suggested that its next target could be met by the week ending March 28.
Read more here
News you might have missed …
Brussels is set to announce plans to plough millions of euros into research on new coronavirus variants as it seeks to step up its response to the rapidly evolving pandemic. Ursula von der Leyen, European Commission president, is preparing to announce €150m in funding for research into novel mutant strains
Texas, which has been hit hard by snow and freezing temperatures, expects this week’s vaccine deliveries to begin on Wednesday “at the earliest” after the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and its delivery partners postponed vaccine shipments on Friday due to the incoming winter storm.
Scottish children will begin returning to nurseries and schools next week amid falling coronavirus case numbers, first minister Nicola Sturgeon confirmed on Tuesday. But she told the Scottish parliament that further lockdown easing must be “careful, cautious and gradual” to avoid future restrictions.
Government spending on buying and distributing vaccines will have a noticeable direct impact on the UK economy, boosting output as much as 1 percentage point in the first quarter, Deutsche Bank forecast. “It could certainly soften the blow of the winter lockdown,” said economist Sanjay Raja.
A Southwest Airlines employee wears a protective mask while assisting a passenger at Los Angeles International Airport
Southwest Airlines expects to burn cash in the first quarter at a slower pace than previously anticipated, supported by a gradual recovery in leisure travel demand. The US carrier forecast an average burn of $15m per day for the three months to March 31, down from a previous estimate of $17m per day.
Hong Kong is set to approve the Covid-19 vaccine CoronaVac for emergency use after the government’s advisory panel said it would recommend its distribution. Sinovac Biotech, the maker, was granted an exemption from a requirement that phase 3 trial data first be published in a medical journal.
Strauss Zelnick’s private equity firm is in advanced talks to buy Second City, the storied comedy group that launched stars including Tina Fey and John Belushi. The company was expected to fetch about $50m. Second City has been hit hard by the pandemic, which brought live events to a halt in the US.
Supercell, the games developer behind Brawl Stars and Clash of Clans, saw its profits fall by a fifth in 2020, as a lack of new hits caused it to miss out on the lockdown gaming boom. Despite five titles that have grossed more than €1bn in player spending, Supercell’s sales for 2020 fell 7 per cent to €1.3bn.
