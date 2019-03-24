The chief executive of ING, the largest lender in the Netherlands, has claimed the country will miss out in the race to win post-Brexit investment banking jobs due to its strict bonus rules.

Amsterdam is among several European capitals — alongside Paris, Frankfurt and Dublin — vying for a share of financial services jobs currently based in London that are expected to move after Britain leaves the EU.

However, Ralph Hamers, chief executive of ING, said “there are quite a lot of limits in Dutch law” to deter global investment banks from moving to the country’s capital, referring to rules that limit bonuses for bankers to 20 per cent of their fixed pay.

That is much lower than the EU-wide limit, which caps bonuses at 100 per cent of fixed pay or 200 per cent with shareholder approval.

“If you believe investment bankers, people working in financial markets, are incentivised by variable pay then . . . Amsterdam is not a natural place to expand,” said Mr Hamers in an interview with the Financial Times.

ING has repeatedly clashed with politicians in the Netherlands over the country’s limits on bank bonuses.

Last year, the bank abandoned attempts to award Mr Hamers a 50 per cent pay rise after the Dutch finance minister accused the lender of acting like a “cookie jar” for its chief executive.

Mr Hamers said that ING was “proud to be Dutch” and that the bank recognised that “remuneration is a sensitive topic in Dutch society”.

But he insisted the bank would continue to make the case that the country’s bonus rules put it at a competitive disadvantage.

He said it was important for banks across the EU to have harmonised rules on pay, tax and capital as politicians attempted to create a single market for European banking.

“We are always pointing out that if you want European banking union there has to be a level playing field,” Mr Hamers said.

Clifford Abrahams, chief financial officer of ABN Amro, the third-biggest bank in Holland, said: “I don’t see the [bonus] rules changing to encourage trading floors. Amsterdam is not going to become a hub for trading, but it might yet become a hub for other parts of financial services.”

Royal Bank of Scotland is the only bank to have set up a sizeable banking hub in Amsterdam through its NatWest Markets NV entity, which will employ between 120 and 150 people in the Dutch capital.

The UK-based lender will start moving about 30 per cent of its customers to the Dutch entity and will begin servicing them there from March 25.

Harm Bots, chief executive of NatWest Markets NV, said: “We think the bonus cap is manageable for us given that we have a mix of roles on the ground in Amsterdam, and most were hired from the local market.”