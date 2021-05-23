This article picked by a teacher with suggested questions is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

Specification:

Market failure

Click to read the article below and then answer the questions:

UK carbon trading system likely to lead to government intervention, traders warn

Outline the purpose of the UK ETS

Define negative externality

Using a diagram, analyse the effects of the overproduction of a negative externality

Explain the ‘cap and trade’ approach to reducing emissions

Using a diagram, explain why ‘pent-up demand and the UK’s strict emissions targets are expected to lead to a sustained rally in the price of carbon credits

Briefly outline the possible interventions under the Cost Containment Mechanism (CCM)

‘Any intervention would . . . prove embarrassing for the British government . . . raise questions about its commitment to allowing market forces to determine the price commensurate with its ultimate policy objective of net zero.’ Using a diagram, analyse the effects of such intervention

Gavin Clarke, Emmanuel College