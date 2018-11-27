Microsoft briefly reclaimed its title as the world’s most valuable company from its longstanding rival Apple in afternoon trading on Tuesday, almost two decades after it last sat atop the stock market rankings.

The moment capped a five-year rally for the software group that has seen its stock price increase nearly three-fold. Most of that rise has come under chief executive Satya Nadella, who has overseen stabilisation in Microsoft’s traditional Windows and Office software businesses, as well as surging growth from the cloud.

Apple has been the world’s most valuable company for about seven years, having overtaken ExxonMobil in 2011. Earlier this year, the iPhone maker became the first public company to be valued at more than a trillion dollars.

Apple and Microsoft have been close to neck-and-neck in market capitalisation for the past two days. At the close of trading on Tuesday, the iPhone maker was once again ahead, with a market value of $827bn, compared to Microsoft’s $822bn.

Microsoft has remained insulated from the wider sell-off among tech companies in recent weeks, bolstered by a resurgence in the PC market as well as its strength in the fast-growing cloud computing market, where it sits in second place behind Amazon.

An embattled Apple, meanwhile, faced renewed pressure from investors. President Donald Trump suggested in a Wall Street Journal interview on Monday that iPhones might be caught up in the next wave of tariffs on goods imported to the US from China.

The president’s comments will further cloud the darkening outlook for iPhone sales. Apple has lost some $200bn in market capitalisation since its results at the start of November.

As well as issuing guidance that fell short of Wall Street’s expectations, Apple said it would no longer provide unit sales figures for the iPhone or its other devices, fuelling fears that demand for its most profitable product has peaked.

“The Street will not be taking this news lightly as with the litany of bad news Apple (and its investors) have seen over the past month,” Daniel Ives, analyst at Wedbush Securities, said in a note on Monday.

“With [average selling prices] for the iPhone in the $800 range and consumers clearly price sensitive around higher smartphone prices, the last thing [chief executive Tim] Cook and investors want to see is additional tariffs added to iPhones and impacting demand drivers at this crucial growth juncture for the company.”