Republicans rebel over Tillerson’s Russia ties, tech industry’s date in Trump Tower and the quest to break the two-hour marathon barrier

The more criticism is directed at Russia, the more Donald Trump seems to embrace it. The US president-elect attempted to head off a mounting Republican rebellion against his nomination of Rex Tillerson as secretary of state. He rolled out some of the party’s most respected foreign policy hands to insist that the ExxonMobil chief’s long and close relationship with Moscow and President Vladimir Putin did not disqualify him from the job.

Mr Tillerson’s nomination comes amid growing bipartisan calls for an investigation into Russian interference in the US election in favour of Mr Trump — who remains adamant this did not happen. Here is a longer investigation into how Russian cyberpower invaded the US and for those still curious about the Putin-Trump relationship, read how certain characteristic patterns of Mr Trump’s have emerged that bear some similarities to the style Mr Putin. (FT, WaPo, NYT, NYRB)

In the news

Assad reclaims Aleppo Rebels have reached a deal with Russia to withdraw from Aleppo, effectively surrendering to President Bashar al-Assad’s forces the most symbolic and strategic city in Syria’s five-year civil war. But the UN human rights office has accused Syrian pro-government forces of summarily executing civilians, including women and children, in areas they have retaken, in what one official said was a “complete meltdown of humanity”. The slaughter is being documented in real time, on Twitter. (FT, BBC, Quartz)

Brexit crystal ball please Civil servants across Whitehall are complaining that they are being asked to draw up departmental plans for 2019 before there is any clear picture of Britain’s Brexit deal. (FT)

Guerrilla archiving Alarmed that decades of crucial climate measurements could vanish under a hostile Trump administration, scientists have begun a feverish attempt to copy reams of government data on to independent servers. (WaPo)

Tech groups face EU curbs Google, Facebook and other online advertising businesses face strict new privacy rules from Brussels over the ways they can track people. The new rules would compel websites and browsers, such as Google Chrome, to switch from a default of allowing users to opt out of online advertising to asking them to opt in to view adverts, according to a leaked draft. (FT)

Oil glut to end Demand will outstrip supply in the next six months, as long as Opec and countries outside the cartel can deliver on a deal signed at the weekend to lower output, according to one of the world’s leading energy forecasters. (FT)

It's a big day for

The US economy The US central bank concludes its two-day meeting, where it is expected to raise interest rates. It is the first Fed meeting since the presidential election. (FT)

Tech in America Jobs and the repatriation of offshore cash will be two topics at the top of the agenda when President-elect Donald Trump meets with tech leaders. Those attending the meeting in Trump Tower include chiefs from Tesla, Google’s parent company Alphabet, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon and Facebook. (NYT)

Food for thought

My president was black Ta-Nehisi Coates, the great American writer on race, takes on the making of, legacy of and backlash against President Barack Obama: “For eight years Barack Obama walked on ice and never fell.” (Atlantic)

What now for Goldman Sachs Gary Cohn’s resignation from Goldman Sachs to join Donald Trump’s administration has opened up a couple of crucial questions for the Wall Street bank: how, and when, to replace Lloyd Blankfein, who is about to embark on his 12th year at the top. (FT)

Medical breakthrough Pioneering scientists have used a 3D printer and monkeys to develop functioning blood vessels. (Mirror)

Urban-rural power shift Successful cities in Britain and the US have become economically, culturally and politically powerful, prompting a backlash by rural and small-town voters that was a big element of the Brexit and Donald Trump campaigns. But the winners in both countries were helped by electoral systems that weakened urban voters. (Guardian)

Japan and Russia could ‘end’ second world war this week Shinzo Abe and Vladimir Putin are seeking to end a 70-year-old territorial dispute over the Kuril archipelago, which has prevented the two neighbours — both challenged by the rise of China — from signing a peace treaty after the second world war. (FT)

Nike’s quest for the impossible After two years of preparation and research, Nike is announcing a project called Breaking2 that has a single goal: to break the two-hour mark in a special marathon, planned for the spring of 2017. If the attempt is successful, it will be the most significant moment for running since Roger Bannister’s first sub-four-minute mile in 1954. (Wired)

Video of the day

Markets outlook for 2017 The FT’s Roger Blitz and Luca Paolini, chief strategist at Pictet Asset Management, discuss what to watch for in markets in the coming year. (FT)