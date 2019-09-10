Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Softbank, the biggest outside shareholder in WeWork, is urging the lossmaking property group to shelve its hotly anticipated initial public offering, attorneys-general from 50 US states and territories launch an investigation into Google’s dominance in online search and advertising and UK prime minister Boris Johnson loses a second attempt to hold a snap election to break Britain’s Brexit impasse. Plus, the FT’s Nicholas Megaw explains how the mis-selling of payment protection insurance caused a £50bn British banking scandal.

