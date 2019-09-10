Softbank, the biggest outside shareholder in WeWork, is urging the lossmaking property group to shelve its hotly anticipated initial public offering, attorneys-general from 50 US states and territories launch an investigation into Google’s dominance in online search and advertising and UK prime minister Boris Johnson loses a second attempt to hold a snap election to break Britain’s Brexit impasse. Plus, the FT’s Nicholas Megaw explains how the mis-selling of payment protection insurance caused a £50bn British banking scandal.For information regarding your data privacy, visit acast.com/privacy
