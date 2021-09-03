Sign up to myFT Daily Digest to be the first to know about Albums news.

The veteran American drummer Andrew Cyrille’s jazz career began as a teenager accompanying singer Nellie Lutcher, and by 1961 his recording credits included a studio session with swing-era saxophonist Coleman Hawkins. But he is best known as the commanding drum presence who matched Cecil Taylor’s expressionist energy when the pianist was in his prime, joining Taylor in 1965 and staying with him for more than a decade.

Now 81, Cyrille continues to adapt his polyrhythmic grasp of time, space and pulse to the demands of free jazz and structured composition alike, and his range of credits is vast. This album, his third for the ECM label featuring guitarist Bill Frisell, finds him paring down his multifaceted approach.

As on their first collaboration, 2016’s The Declaration of Musical Independence, Ben Street anchors the band on bass and the drummer decorates the pulse with pings, rattles and taps, adding texture with subtle strokes of the brush. Cuban pianist David Virelles, a replacement for Cyrille’s late longtime associate Richard Teitelbaum, slots neatly into the pristine ECM aesthetic.

The set begins with the spacious resonance and elliptic pulse of “Mountain”, the first of three compositions by Frisell. Here, Cyrille’s cymbals are background chatter to Frisell’s vivid sonic palette and Virelles’ impending sense of doom. The drummer’s light-touch pulse informs Frisell’s “Go Happy Lucky”, an off-kilter blues, and caresses the guitarist’s ballad “Baby” with brushes.

Although Frisell is the defining voice, Virelles’ tonal palette adds contrast, depth and is the lead voice on two pieces of his own. “Incienso” showcases his subtle, dark-toned pianist’s touch and “Dance of the Nuances”, co-composed with Cyrille, his control of synthesised sound.

The leader composed “The News”, the album’s atonal romp of a title track, and “With You in Mind”, a romantic sojourn that ends the set. Cyrille initiates both, the first with a scamper of brushes, the second with a charming and poetic spoken declaration of love.

★★★★☆

‘The News’ is released by ECM