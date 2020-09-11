All the answers here are linked in some way. Once you’ve spotted the link, any you didn’t know the first time around should become easier.

What’s the only existing British national newspaper that was launched in the 1970s? Kerepakupai Meru is the indigenous name for which Venezuelan geographical feature? Who was elected the MP for Corby in 2010 after writing several bestselling chick-lit novels (her description) under her maiden name? Who became a British national heroine in 1838 after helping to rescue sailors from a shipwreck? Along what did the characters played by Ray Bolger, Jack Haley and Bert Lahr travel in a film of 1939? © Hulton Archive/Getty Images What’s the name traditionally given to the place where the Mayflower (above) pilgrims first set foot in America? © Dreamstime Glasgow (above) appears in the lyrics of which Abba single? Anneka Rice, Annabel Croft and Suzy Perry have all been “skyrunners” on which TV game show? Discovered in 1905, the Cullinan remains the biggest what ever found? What’s the nickname of the fictional character created by Leslie Charteris who’s featured in 14 films and two TV series?

Click here for the answers