Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Iran says it will breach the curbs on uranium enrichment levels set under the 2015 nuclear agreement with major powers, Greece’s traditional centre-right party is set to regain power after a sweeping general election victory and a survey of fund managers shows that investors are buckling up for a global recession. Plus, Deutsche Bank has unveiled plans to overhaul the struggling German lender. The FT’s European banking correspondent, Stephen Morris, breaks down the details.

For information regarding your data privacy, visit acast.com/privacy

A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.