The Kremlin said two Moscow-backed separatist territories in eastern Ukraine had asked Russia to repel Ukrainian “aggression”, and the FT’s economics editor, Chris Giles, explains what a Russian invasion of Ukraine might do to the global economy.

Mentioned in this podcast:

Russia says separatist regions have sought help to repel Ukraine ‘aggression’

Virgin Hyperloop axes half its staff to focus on freight

Ukraine crisis: Sanctions and high energy prices pose threat to global economy

Russia-Ukraine webinar: What Next?

The FT News Briefing is produced by Fiona Symon and Marc Filippino. The show’s editor is Jess Smith. Additional help by Peter Barber and Gavin Kallmann. The show’s theme song is by Metaphor Music. Topher Forhecz is the FT’s executive producer. The FT’s global head of audio is Cheryl Brumley.

