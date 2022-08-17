Jump to comments sectionPrint this page

In her report on the tensions following US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taipei, Kathrin Hille writes that “China extends military drills around crucial shipping route for second day beyond original schedule” (Report, August 10). Is there a pattern here? Does anyone remember the “four-day” lockdowns in Shanghai, that were still in place four months later?

Zhao Xiaoou
Montmagny, France

