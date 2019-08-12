Bridgewater Associates did not become the world’s largest hedge fund by getting many big bets wrong. But the firm’s founder, Ray Dalio, is mistaken in arguing that now is the time to buy into China. Far from it. For two sets of reasons — one external, one made at home — Beijing is facing the sternest test yet of its economic development model.

In a video posted online last week, Mr Dalio urged investors to look past the latest flare-up in trade tensions with the US and seize the long-term opportunities offered by a rising global power that is finally opening up its financial markets.

But this is not any old tariff row that will eventually blow over. Rather, it signals the end of an era in which China benefited from ever-closer integration into the global economy. The rules of that engagement are now being rewritten, in technology as much as in trade, and will hamper China’s hitherto rapid rise up the value-added ladder.

Meanwhile, President Xi Jinping’s moves to strengthen the party-state’s grip over the economy is crowding out private business and damping the confidence of urban consumers. That in turn is slowing the economy’s much-needed transition towards household spending and homegrown innovation.

How did we get to this parting of the ways? China’s accession to the World Trade Organization in 2001 is a jumping-off point. China made great strides in improving productivity and modernising its economy as it gained access to global markets and knowhow. But just as important is what did not happen: the cost of borrowing, the exchange rate and energy prices all stayed under state control. The free movement of capital remained largely circumscribed.

The financial repression of households, combined with a closed capital account and a managed exchange rate, meant inevitably that China had to export its vast savings, contributing to the downward pressure on global interest rates. Low rates, of course, helped spur the reckless mortgage lending in the US that precipitated the global financial crisis and in turn widened inequality in the west, rattling faith in unbridled capitalism along the way.

In short, the premise that Chinese membership of the WTO would inexorably lead its semi-command economic model to converge with the west’s triumphant free-market template looks like wishful thinking — particularly under Mr Xi.

Yes, as Mr Dalio says, China is making greater efforts to attract foreign investors to its bond and stock markets. Yes, market forces play a bigger role than they used to. But the wider picture is that Mr Xi sees no reason to make fundamental changes to a top-down, party-directed economic model that he believes to be superior.

Set against Donald Trump’s America-first policies, the unsurprising result is a nascent but tectonic shift in the international economic and political order that threatens to bifurcate global trade and high-tech sectors, disrupt supply chains and splinter the internet. In these circumstances, deeper integration of China’s markets into the global financial system seems implausible.

Against this new background, Beijing knows it must try harder to spur domestic consumption and innovation to keep its economy growing. But these efforts are hampered by the priority Mr Xi puts on strengthening the monopoly power of the party.

Mr Xi’s political beliefs are hobbling the economy in three main ways. First, the country’s realisation that he is more egalitarian than his predecessors is starting to have a chilling effect on urban high earners. Whereas Deng Xiaoping declared that to get rich was glorious, for Mr Xi a house is a place to live, not a speculative asset. Frugality is a virtue. His emphasis is on eradicating poverty and developing the countryside — making it, incidentally, the only bright structural spot in the economy right now.

Second, the owners of private businesses, which generate 80 per cent of jobs in China, are losing confidence because of Mr Xi’s ideological commitment to strengthening state-owned enterprises as a tool of party power. Beijing’s campaign to clamp down on shadow banking is choking off sources of financing.

Third, given the fast-deteriorating external environment, Beijing no longer has the luxury of time to continue with the trial-and-error approach to policy innovation that has been a hallmark of its economic success. So top-down diktats to come up with quick results are set to supplant market experimentation.

Like Mr Dalio, I admire the hard work and determination of the Chinese people. But under Mr Trump and Mr Xi the notion that a symbiotic relationship could evolve between the world’s largest free-market economy and its largest semi-command economy has been exposed for what it always was — a chimera.

Instead, we are in the early days of what is shaping up to be a lengthy, all-encompassing struggle for global power between Washington and Beijing. Hardly the most auspicious circumstances, then, for foreign investors to pile into China.

Diana Choyleva is chief economist at Enodo Economics in London