China protests test the limits of Xi Jinping’s authority
Severe lockdowns associated with China’s zero-Covid policy have combined with economic woes to incite the most widespread protests since Tiananmen Square. President Xi Jinping is now under pressure to address this discontent. Gideon discusses what his options are with the FT’s Yuan Yang, who has recently returned to London from Beijing.
Clips: BBC
Presented by Gideon Rachman. Produced by Fiona Symon. Sound design is by Breen Turner
