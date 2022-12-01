Severe lockdowns associated with China’s zero-Covid policy have combined with economic woes to incite the most widespread protests since Tiananmen Square. President Xi Jinping is now under pressure to address this discontent. Gideon discusses what his options are with the FT’s Yuan Yang, who has recently returned to London from Beijing.

Clips: BBC

More on this topic:

Xi’s pandemic triumphalism returns to haunt him

Guangzhou eases restrictions despite worsening Covid outbreak

China’s high youth unemployment stokes student Covid protests

Restless Beijingers rise up against Covid controls

Subscribe to The Rachman Review wherever you get your podcasts - please listen, rate and subscribe.

Presented by Gideon Rachman. Produced by Fiona Symon. Sound design is by Breen Turner

Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com