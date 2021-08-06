Sign up to myFT Daily Digest to be the first to know about FT News Briefing news.
Researchers worry Apple could open the door to the surveillance of millions of personal devices
Apple intends to install software on US iPhones to scan for child abuse imagery, and president Joe Biden signed an executive order on Thursday calling for half of all new vehicles sold in the US to be electric by 2030. Plus, the FT’s markets editor Katie Martin explains how Robinhood’s stock price has rebounded after its IPO fell flat last week.
Apple plans to scan US iPhones for child abuse imagery, with European technology correspondent Madhumita Murgia
Biden sets electric vehicle target in drive to cut emissions
Robinhood soars after retail traders flock to shares, with markets editor Katie Martin
China’s education clampdown threatens to aggravate youth unemployment
The FT News Briefing is produced by Fiona Symon and Marc Filippino. The show’s editor is Jess Smith. Our intern is Zoe Han. Additional help by Gavin Kallmann, Michael Bruning, and Persis Love. The show’s theme song is by Metaphor Music. The FT’s global head of audio is Cheryl Brumley.
