Researchers worry Apple could open the door to the surveillance of millions of personal devices

Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com

https://www.ft.com/content/0e09d7d2-95d7-4fa1-80ff-9ff466f3cf6a





Apple intends to install software on US iPhones to scan for child abuse imagery, and president Joe Biden signed an executive order on Thursday calling for half of all new vehicles sold in the US to be electric by 2030. Plus, the FT’s markets editor Katie Martin explains how Robinhood’s stock price has rebounded after its IPO fell flat last week.





Apple plans to scan US iPhones for child abuse imagery, with European technology correspondent Madhumita Murgia

https://www.ft.com/content/14440f81-d405-452f-97e2-a81458f5411f?





Biden sets electric vehicle target in drive to cut emissions

https://www.ft.com/content/7fbc2d70-5365-4d3b-97ec-cea2756de28d?





Robinhood soars after retail traders flock to shares, with markets editor Katie Martin

https://www.ft.com/content/a9017fe2-e24a-4224-b2fa-320be47853b7





China’s education clampdown threatens to aggravate youth unemployment

https://www.ft.com/content/d2a6fab8-2cf7-49f4-9027-ee18a064715f?





The FT News Briefing is produced by Fiona Symon and Marc Filippino. The show’s editor is Jess Smith. Our intern is Zoe Han. Additional help by Gavin Kallmann, Michael Bruning, and Persis Love. The show’s theme song is by Metaphor Music. The FT’s global head of audio is Cheryl Brumley.

See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.

A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.