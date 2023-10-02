Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

US lawmakers were able to avert a shutdown over the weekend, Slovakia’s election results are adding pressure to the EU’s unity around the war in Ukraine, and Brazil says its oil exploration and green ambitions aren’t contradictory.

Clips: CNN, AP

Mentioned in this podcast:

Brazil minister says oil and green ambitions are not contradictory

Cooling UK labour market claims jobs in construction and retail

US lawmakers pass short-term deal to avoid government shutdown

Robert Fico wins Slovakia election with anti-Ukraine stance

The FT News Briefing is produced by Fiona Symon, Sonja Hutson, Kasia Broussalian and Marc Filippino. Additional help from Monique Mulima, Monica Lopez, Peter Barber, Michael Lello, David da Silva and Gavin Kallmann. Topher Forhecz is the FT’s executive producer. The FT’s global head of audio is Cheryl Brumley. The show’s theme song is by Metaphor Music.

