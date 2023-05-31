House, Orihuela, €4.85mn

Where On the Costa Blanca in Las Colinas Golf and Country Club, which is a 15-minute drive from the nearest beach, Playa de La Glea. The nearest city is Orihuela, which sits at the feet of the Sierra de Orihuela mountain range.

What An imposing house with three bedrooms, five bathrooms, a large outdoor terrace, a private gym and a spa, including a Jacuzzi and sauna.

Why The property, designed by architect Monica Armani, has striking features including views of the surrounding pine forest from its tall glass facade, and a two-storey infinity pool.

Who Sotheby’s International Realty

Villa, Marbella, €9.5mn

Where About 14km east of Marbella in the residential area of Hacienda Las Chapas, which has two golf clubs less than 10 minutes’ drive away. The coast is within walking distance, while Málaga airport can be reached by car in 30 minutes.

What A seven-bedroom, seven-bathroom house with 637 sq m of space. Five bedrooms are on the top floor of the property while the basement has two guest rooms with ensuites, as well as a hammam bath and sauna.

Why The large terraces at the front of the property look out on to the pool, large garden space and the coastal views beyond.

Who Engel & Völkers

Villa, Benahavís, €12.7mn

Where On a hilltop in Benahavís, less than 30 minutes’ drive from the centre of Marbella. The marina of Puerto Banús can be reached in 15 minutes. For hiking trails, the Cañón de las Angosturas is nearby.

What A villa with 12 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms and facilities including a home cinema, wine cellar, gym, sauna, outdoor pool and terraces. The property’s elevated position gives it views of the coast and surrounding hills.

Why The villa can be run on the energy from its large rooftop solar panels and water from its own well.

Who ME Estates — Private Brokerage/Luxury Portfolio

House, Seville, €2.98mn

Where An hour’s drive from the centre of Seville, in the countryside near the town of Montellano. The property about 45 minutes from the Sierra de Grazalema natural park, which is popular for hiking and adventure sports.

What A 778 sq m house with seven bedrooms, seven bathrooms and 8.7 acres. Five of the bedrooms open on one side to a central patio with orange trees, and on the other side lead on to their own terraces.

Why The 19th-century property has been restored recently with features such as a Turkish bath.

Who Sotheby’s International Realty

Villa, Marbella, €35mn

Where In Las Lomas del Marbella Club, a residential development built in the 1970s on the north side of the Golden Mile.

What A 2,000 sq m property with 16 bedrooms (nine in the main villa, seven in the guesthouse). The vast living area is overlooked by a huge brass chandelier and leads on to a sheltered terrace. The grounds include two pools, landscaped gardens and a paddle court.

Why The leisure facilities: as well as a bar, cinema, indoor pool, spa and gym, there is a bowling alley, gaming room and a poker salon.

Who Savills

