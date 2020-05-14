FT Collections Global Boardroom Global leaders and FT experts analyse the impact of the pandemic across economies, industries and markets, discussing what is required to shape the recovery BP calls on governments to ‘press ahead’ with climate pushCFO says coronavirus crisis must not divert countries from acting with ‘the speed we need’ BoE is financing UK’s coronavirus measures, Bailey acknowledges Central bank governor says stimulus crucial for smoothing impact of pandemic Fiscal stimulus ‘worth it’ to tackle pandemic, says Fed chiefOECD head warns of rising debt coming back to haunt world, but concedes rule book should be thrown out Fireside chat: Andrew Bailey defends the Bank of England's Covid-19 crisis interventionThe governor of the UK's central bank tells the FT's Chris Giles how its £200bn programme has smoothed the economic shock of the pandemic VW to pause production of key models as hopes of quick recovery dashedGerman carmaker to idle assembly lines for best-selling vehicles within weeks of reopening WHO’s chief scientist offers bleak assessment of challenges aheadIt will be ‘four or five years’ before Covid-19 is under control, FT’s digital conference told Global economic outlook still worsening, says IMFGeorgieva warns prospects are ‘worse than our already pessimistic projection’ Ryanair’s O’Leary slams UK quarantine plan as ‘nonsense’Airline boss criticises measures at FT conference after he pledges to resume 40% of flights from July