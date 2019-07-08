A new government online system designed to protect value added tax revenues on foreign parcels after a no-deal Brexit has flopped with the number of companies registering for the scheme falling far below levels necessary to prevent widespread fraud.

Fewer than 400 foreign companies that ship parcels and packets through the post to UK households have signed up to HM Revenue & Customs’ online payment service, the tax authority told the Financial Times.

Tax experts think tens of thousands would need to register for the system to function properly.

A failure to levy VAT after Brexit on more than 2m parcels that enter Britain every day could hit government revenues hard and further undermine the competitiveness of high street retailers across the country.

HMRC announced in August last year that it would implement an online system in the event of a no-deal Brexit, enabling overseas sellers of goods to UK customers to account for the UK VAT they owe and pay the money to the exchequer.

At present parcels from the EU attract VAT in the country where the goods originate, but these would become VAT-free after a hard Brexit. HMRC said all foreign sellers should sign up to the new online scheme it launched in February this year so that it could ensure UK VAT was still paid properly.

It also said that all parcels from outside the EU would in future attract VAT on the same system, abolishing a relief currently applied for low-value parcels under £15.

Other than honesty from non-UK sellers, there is nothing that will ensure the tax is paid and that UK retailers are protected

With the risk of a no-deal exit rising, HMRC responded to a request from the FT, saying the number that had registered so far was “just under 400”.

An HMRC spokesperson said: “Whilst we expect registrations would increase if a no-deal exit were confirmed, registration numbers for the Import VAT on Parcels online service are not a reliable indicator of overall readiness because there are other ways to pay import VAT via third parties.”

VAT experts were not reassured by HMRC’s view that the low registration numbers were not a problem.

Richard Allen, who heads the campaigning group Retailers Against VAT Abuse Schemes, said that mail order VAT fraud was troubling many countries and the UK’s enforcement effort was falling far behind, threatening law-abiding domestic retailers even before Brexit.

“The UK tax authorities are suggesting a method of collecting VAT that amounts to nothing more than an online “honesty box” in a marketplace that thrives on dishonesty,” he said.

“Other than honesty from non-UK sellers, there is nothing that will ensure the tax is paid and that UK retailers are protected from abusive competition with a 20 per cent advantage. The fact so few have signed up to it is proof.”

Dan Neidle, tax partner at law firm Clifford Chance, said that everyone knew the system of applying VAT to parcels from outside the EU was leaky. “What [HMRC] can’t do is stop everything coming in from those who have not signed up, and no one has signed up”.

He added that it would be wise to expect a lot more tax avoidance and evasion. “There’s no distortion in tax that doesn’t get exploited by someone,” he said.

Richard Asquith, a VAT specialist at tax consultancy Avalara, said that a big concern would be foreign parcels sold through online marketplaces such as Amazon and eBay, which could attract a lot of fraud that would be difficult to catch.

“In each of the big online marketplaces, [HMRC] would be looking for 20,000 to 30,000 foreign traders to be registered for this . . . they’ve missed a trick in not forcing it on the marketplaces,” he said. In total, he estimated that about 75,000 foreign traders should register for the scheme.