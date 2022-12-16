Global stocks tumbled after a broad group of central banks raised interest rates, and nurses in England, Wales and Northern Ireland went on strike. Plus, Argentina’s World Cup success is temporarily distracting Argentinians from economic and political turmoil.

US and European stocks tumble as global outlook sours

Ministers reject nurses’ pay demand amid historic strike

World Cup: Lionel Messi mania diverts Argentina from its economic problems

