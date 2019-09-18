UK inflation dropped to its weakest level since December 2016 in August, driven by drops in the price of computer games and clothing and offering a boost for consumers against the backdrop of a strong labour market.

Consumer prices were 1.7 per cent higher than the previous year, down from 2.1 per cent in July. The Bank of England’s target for healthy inflation is 2 per cent.

The pound fell after the weaker-than-expected inflation reading, and was recently trading 0.5 per cent lower against the US dollar at $1.2446.

“The inflation rate has fallen noticeably into August, to its lowest since late 2016. This was mainly driven by a decrease in computer game prices, plus clothing prices rising by less than last year after the end of the summer sales,” Mike Hardie, head of inflation at the Office for National Statistics, said.

At the same time, annual growth in house prices slowed to the lowest rate since September 2012. Average house prices in the UK increased by 0.7 per cent in the year to July, down from 1.4 per cent in June 2019. In four out of nine regions in England house prices fell over the year.

Commenting on the inflaton figures, the Chancellor, Sajid Javid, said: “Low inflation and high wage growth means people’s hard-earned cash is going further, helping them to provide for their families.”

The decline in inflation, which comes ahead of a meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee on Thursday, weakens pressure on the Bank of England to increase interest rates.

It is also roughly in line with the Bank’s forecasts. In its last quarterly inflation report, released in August, it forecast inflation would fall to a three-year low of 1.6 per cent in the last quarter of 2019, before rising to 2.4 per cent over three years.

But the projections assume an orderly Brexit, provoking frustration from investors who view a no-deal scenario as increasingly likely. The Bank of England has indicated that in the event of a more chaotic Brexit from the EU borrowing costs could go up or down.